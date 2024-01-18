Bernhardt Textiles Debuts Coveted Collection

LENOIR, NC — January 17, 2024 — Bernhardt Textiles launches its newest collection, Coveted, which features a unique mixture of textured fabrics in a broad spectrum of colors. The quiet sophistication of this collection aims to bring comfort and modernity to work environments, whether at the office or at home. Coveted combines beauty, practicality, and durability, making it a perfect addition to any interior space.

The collection comprises four patterns – Adore, Aspire, Cherish, and Delight. Each pattern has its own distinct features, including performance, sustainability, comfort, and affordability. Coveted exhibits colors from cinnamon reds and marmalade orange to cream soda and poolside blue, as well as a mix of earth greens and warm peach. The fabrics are stunning on their own or can be combined to create a mix of textures and colors, resulting in a modern, luxurious aesthetic.

Aspire is the most textural of the four fabrics, with textured yarns in the warp and weft, and looks like a handwoven cloth.

Adore is a two-tone texture. Its thick wool bouclé yarn on the surface has an organic rhythm. The nine colorways are tonal in a soft palette.

Cherish has a small two-color bouclé. The fabric looks tailored when applied on furniture yet has an organic feel like sand. This sturdy fabric is well-constructed and very durable. It comes in neutral, weathered wood, oxidized metal colors, and a vibrant blue.

Delight is a heathered chenille fabric with a small grid texture. It has an extended color line of 15 colorways. The colors are soft and nature-inspired. They are designed to pair up well with the three other fabrics of this collection and broaden the color schemes.

Posted: January 18, 2024

Source: Bernhardt Design