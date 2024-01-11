Asahi Kasei Acquires ISCC PLUS Certification For Several Additional Products

TOKYO & NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany — January 11, 2024 — Asahi Kasei and an affiliated company have acquired the widely recognized international sustainability certification ISCC PLUS for several products in the fields of thermoplastic elastomers and rubbers, engineering plastics, and other materials.

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral material value chain by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme “Be a Trailblazer.”

The ISCC PLUS1 certification ensures that biomass, recycled materials, etc., are appropriately managed in the whole supply chain including manufacturing. With the acquisition of this certification, Asahi Kasei will be able to provide ISCC PLUS certified grades of below products.

Company name Product Trade name Asahi Kasei Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) Tufprene™ and Asaprene™ T styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, Tuftec™ hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, S.O.E.™ hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic elastomer Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Asaprene™ solution-polymerized SBR Butadiene rubber (BR) Asaprene™ polybutadiene rubber Polyethylene (PE) Sunfine™ ultra high molecular weight polyethylene, Suntec™ LD low-density polyethylene, Suntec™ EVA ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer, Suntec™ HD and Creolex™ high-density polyethylene Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Saran Wrap™ cling film Polyphenylene ether (PPE) Xyron™ polyphenylene ether Polyamide (PA) compounds Leona™ polyamide resin Styrene monomer Cyclohexanol and Cyclohexane Japan Elastomer Co., Ltd. Butadiene rubber (BR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), crude C4, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)

This achievement follows the company’s commendable certification of a diverse range of below materials in 2022, solidifying its commitment to responsible material sourcing.

Company name Product Trade name Asahi Kasei Acrylonitrile (AN) Methyl methacrylate (MMA) Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) Delpet™ and Delpowder™ Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Tufdene™ solution-polymerized SBR Butadiene rubber (BR) Diene™ and Asadene™ polybutadiene rubber Polyoxymethylene Tenac™ polyacetal PP/PE compounds Asaclean™ molding machine purging compound Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp. Ethylene, propylene, etc. Okayama Butadiene Co., Ltd. Butadiene

1 ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is an international certification system that offers solutions for the implementation and certification of waste and residue raw materials, non-bio renewables and recycled carbon materials and fuels. ISCC PLUS is a certification system that covers mainly bio-based carbon materials which are produced outside of the EU and supplied globally, and to manage and ensure sustainable raw materials in the supply chain.

Posted: January 11, 2024

Source: The Asahi Kasei Group