TSG Finishing Holds Event With N.C. Senator Dean Proctor Showcasing The N.C, Textile Industry’s Resilience And Innovation And Honoring Employees Celebrating 50-Years With The Company

HICKORY, NC — December 6, 2023 — TSG Finishing CEO Brian Rosenstein and executives will hold an event to showcase the company’s innovations and resilience, underscoring the U.S. textile industry’s importance to the economy, while honoring six employees who are celebrating their 50-year anniversaries with the company.

N.C. Senator Dean Proctor and Longview Mayor Marla Thompson will also make remarks at the event.

Founded in 1901, TSG Finishing is one of the largest textile finishers in North America. With three processing plants in the Hickory, NC area, they provide value-added services to all textile markets including medical, military, automotive, construction, home furnishings, and filtration.

The North Carolina textile industry, which is the second largest in the U.S., employs 32,585 employees across the state. Further, every single textile job supports three additional jobs in supporting industries within a community.

The entire U.S. textile supply chain produced $65.8 billion in output in 2022 and employed 538,000 workers. TSG is part of the broader textile industry that is a critical manufacturing segment contributing to job growth, investments, and innovation. From 2012-2021, capital investment in U.S. yarn, fabric and apparel & sewn products manufacturing totaled $20.9 billion.

Posted: December 6, 2023

Source: TSG Finishing, LLC.