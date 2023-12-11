Tintoria Piana Achieves OEKO TEX® STANDARD 100 Certification On Cotton Products

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — December 8, 2023 — Tintoria Piana has received OEKO TEX® STANDARD 100 certification from Hohenstein Laboratories for their bleached cotton and sulfur black cotton products. The Georgia facility specializes in value-added fiber treatments such as bleaching, dyeing, and antiviral and flame-retardant application on natural, cellulosic, and synthetic fibers of any blend. Since 1995, the company has developed several treatments that are applied to many of the common household products used today.

OEKO TEX® STANDARD 100 certification is a globally standardized, independent testing, and certification system for safer textiles. It gives consumers and purchasers a reliable, third-party label for non-hazardous products that are tested in accordance with strict global standards to protect from harmful substances in textiles. Products that have been successfully tested for harmful substances are awarded the STANDARD 100 label for clear and efficient customer communication.

Achieving STANDARD 100 certification through Hohenstein, a global testing company, validates the non-hazardous quality of Tintoria’s bleached cotton and sulfur black cotton. The materials are safe for textiles in direct contact with the skin, such as underwear, shirts, bedding, and towels.

“Our cotton fibers are present in many close contact textiles, so our number one priority is to make them completely safe to protect every user,” said Daniela Leal, the Sustainability Manager at Piana Technology. “We’re proud to demonstrate our dedication to this priority as we continue serving our customers.”

Source: Piana Technology