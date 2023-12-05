ReHubs Officially Welcomes Its First Partners And Kick Starts Operations

BRUSSELS — December 1, 2023 — During its first General Assembly, 18 European companies and organisations have formally joined ReHubs. They represent different segments of the circular textile value chain and share a common commitment to invest in textile recycling capacity in Europe. Additional partners are expected in the near future as ReHubs is receiving a widespread interest and companies may join at any time.

Current ReHubs partners are:

BASF

Boer Group

Coleo

Concordia Textiles

Decathlon

EURATEX

Gherzi Textil Organisation

Inditex

Indorama Ventures

Mango

PEPPER-i2

Purfi

Ratti

Recover

Refashion

Resortecs

Rester

RETEX.GREEN

TEXAID

All partners will support ReHubs Executive Director, Chris Deloof, to kick start activities in the coming months. ReHubs partners will elaborate together on further steps and activities for the forthcoming work plan and the development of the European Textile Recycling Roadmap.

Chris Deloof commented on this important step forward: “I am delighted to see such a strong group of organisations teaming up with ReHubs. They are a great example of how to establish a new circular textile value chain in Europe. We need to focus now on rolling out ReHubs investment projects and further expanding our partners and investors network.”

Posted: December 5, 2023

Source: ReHubs