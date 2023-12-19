Indorama Ventures Continues To Be A Member Of The DJSI World And DJSI Emerging Markets

BANGKOK, Thailand — December 19, 2023 — Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., a global sustainable chemical company, has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fifth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the seventh year in a row. The continued inclusion reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and robust ESG practices.

Indorama Ventures ranked in the 92nd percentile amongst 11 chemical companies eligible for listing out of 89 chemical companies invited, with a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score of 73 out of 100. The score reflects the company’s best-in-class performance in innovation management, covering product innovation, process innovation, and open innovation, which involves collaborative research and development with external organizations such as customers, suppliers, brand owners, and academic institutions. It also recognizes the company’s achievements in decarbonization, climate change resiliency and adaptation, plastic waste management and recycling, corporate social responsibility, and contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Yash Lohia, chairman of the ESG Council at Indorama Ventures, stated: “We are honored to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for another year, reaffirming our leadership, excellence, and pioneering approaches to sustainability and innovation. Our dedication to addressing global challenges and contributing to a more circular future remains unwavering. This milestone underlines our purpose of reimagining chemistry together to create a better world.”

Posted: December 19, 2023

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited