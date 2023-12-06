Heimtextil 2024: Textile Innovations For New Challenges In Architecture, Interior Design And Hospitality

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — December 6, 2023 — Between New Work, Healing Hospital, Outdoor Spaces and Sustainability: What are the key challenges in contract design and what do future-proof textile solutions look like? Heimtextil will provide answers to these questions from 9 to 12 January 2024 with its Interior.Architecture.Hospitality programme. The proven format will now be even more extensive and international. In addition to the numerous high-profile TALKS & TOURS, the LIBRARY is one of the central tools for experts from the fields of architecture, interior design and hospitality.

2024, the curated Interior.Architecture.Hospitality LIBRARY presents innovative functional textiles from selected exhibitors, including Edmund Bell, Futura Leathers, Marburger Tapetenfabrik, Proneem, Textaafoam or Vanelli Tekstil. The material library focuses on the following properties: flame-retardant, sound-absorbing, lightfast, antimicrobial, dirt-repellent and scrub-resistant. A large number of companies presented their products to the renowned expert jury, which includes Gerhard Sperling (German Home Textile Industry association), Jasmin Grego (GREGO Jasmin Grego & Stephanie Kühnle Architektur) and Felix Diener (Marburger Tapetenfabrik).

Function meets innovation meets design: the jury members agreed on the remarkably high quality of the submissions: “As the challenges in architecture increase, so do the demands on textile solutions. This makes it all the more important to me that the innovations from Heimtextil exhibitors continue to inspire me”, reports Jasmin Grego from the jury meeting, which took place in Frankfurt am Main at the end of November 2023. Her jury colleague Gerhard Sperling adds: “The technological developments of functional textiles have taken on an impressive dynamic in recent years, which the submissions for the Interior.Architecture. Hospitality LIBRARY 2024 have once again confirmed. It was not easy for us to make a selection, but in the end, we were able to present a result that really reflects the new state of the art for functional textiles.”

Felix Diener emphasises the special added value of the LIBRARY for Heimtextil visitors: “I generally welcome the fact that this material library is also available online. But in order to be able to judge the design quality, especially in terms of haptics, structures or designs, it is essential to experience textiles live. The LIBRARY is also irreplaceable for this.” On the boulevard in hall 4.0, the curated material library presents pioneering functional textiles for the contract business. In the LIBRARY TOURS, the three jury members will personally guide through their selection.

Knowledge formats reflect the future

The Interior.Architecture.Hospitality formats at Heimtextil focus explicitly on the special needs of the contract sector. “We are observing two strong trends that are leading to an increased need for information and networking in the contract sector: On the one hand, the requirements for the design of hotels, public buildings, care facilities, restaurants or offices are increasing in terms of sustainability and legal requirements are also playing an increasing role in the selection of suitable textiles. On the other hand, modern textiles are becoming more and more efficient and are therefore also taking on new key functions such as sound insulation, fire protection and hygiene. Both developments are reflected in our Interior.Architecture.Hospitality programme”, says Bettina Bär, Show Director Heimtextil. The programme includes customised knowledge and networking formats, for which Messe Frankfurt has been able to attract numerous renowned thought leaders. In 2024, the programme will be expanded and become even more international. The focus topics “Health & Care”, “Outdoor”, “Sustainability & Climate” and “New Work” will be the common thread running through all days.

The detailed Interior.Architecture.Hospitality programme is currently available in the event calendar.

Interior.Architecture.Hospitality FINDER

A total of over 2,600 global exhibitors will be presenting their innovations at Heimtextil, including numerous companies with special products for the contract business, which can be found quickly and easily via the Interior.Architecture.Hospitality FINDER. Among the exhibitors listed are well-known companies such as Bedding House (Netherlands), Elastron (Portugal), Lameirinho (Portugal), mah-ATN (Germany), Martinelli Ginetto (Italy) and Mundotextil Industrias Texteis (Portugal). In addition, many new exhibitors have also announced their participation, including Infloor-Girloon (Germany), Klassik Lamitex (India), Manifattura Tessile Calusiese (Italy) and MP (Italy).

Interior.Architecture.Hospitality TALKS & TOURS and TOURS

Together with renowned partners, Heimtextil presents high-quality lectures and themed tours. Among them are AIT dialog and AHGZ / hoteldesign, the bdia and world architects. Various TALKS & TOURS and TOURS will take place on all four days of the fair. For example, Corinna Kretschmar-Joehnk from JOI-Design will be reporting on the topic of “HOSPITALITY Design Trends – Revival of materiality in the contract sector” and guiding visitors to selected exhibitors. Yordanka Rotta from Aboutlama Interior Architects will guide visitors through Heimtextil on the subject of “Tradition – Innovation – Future”. Or Dr Regina Dahmen-Ingenhoven will explain how she uses textile solutions for ephemeral spaces, wellbeing and sustainability. The programme will be offered in German and/or English. For the first time, there will also be a TOUR in Italian. The entire programme is available in the Heimtextil event calendar.

Interior.Architecture.Hospitality LIVE TALKS by Architonic

On the Thursday of the trade fair, 11 January, Architonic editor-in-chief Simon Keane-Cowell will be inviting the stars of the international design scene to talk about current topics in the industry. In 2024, he welcomes Carole Baijings (industrial designer), Werner Aisslinger (Studio Aisslinger) and Felix Diener (Marburger Tapetenfabrik).

Heimtextil Conference “Sleep & More” – hall 11.0

At the Heimtextil Conference “Sleep & More”, renowned international sleep experts will provide insights and best practices. There will also be relevant offers for visitors from the contract sector. They will find up-to-date knowledge and inspiration ranging from bedroom design and the hotel needs of Gen Z to the use of artificial intelligence in professional sleep analysis. For example, Julia von Klitzing from Hotelkompetenzzentrum will report on the hotel of the future. The programme can be viewed online in the Heimtextil event calendar.

Further highlights at Heimtextil

From the future-oriented Heimtextil Trends 24/25 to the megatrend of sustainability and the associated Econogy programme: In addition to the specialised Interior.Architecture.Hospitality programme and the Heimtextil Conference ‘Sleep & More’, trade visitors will find a wide range of informative and inspiring offers at Heimtextil 2024 that will help them to advance their business.

Do not miss a thing: Heimtextil 2024 event calendar. https://heimtextil.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/programme-events/events.html#/

Heimtextil

International Trade Fair for Home and Contract Textiles

Heimtextil will be held from 9 to 12 January 2024.

Posted: December 6, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH