DOMOTEX 2024 – Floorings In All Varieties

HANNOVER, Germany— December 14, 2023 — After a successful comeback at the beginning of the year, a promising response is already emerging for the 34th edition of the world’s leading trade fair for carpets and floor coverings. In addition to top exhibitors from the Carpets & Rugs sector, numerous global brands from the flooring industry will be exhibiting in January, underlining the global significance of DOMOTEX with their participation.

Well-known and long-standing exhibitors such as Area Floors, Amorim, Lamett, Li & Co., Camsan, Design Parquet, CFL Flooring, AGT, Forestry Timber, STP, SWISS KRONO, Decospan, Massive Holding, Floorify and Granorte have confirmed their participation. However, new exhibitors or those who have not participated for several years are also back in 2024 – including Kronospan and Kaindl, mFlor, Onefloor, Republic, Classen, Gerflor and MeisterWerke. From the field of application and installation technology, Neuhofer, SELIT, Välinge, Estillon, Shaper Origin, ADESIV, KLEIBERIT and i4F have also announced their participation.

For Gurjeet Singh, Managing Director of Forestry Timber, participation in the upcoming DOMOTEX is a question of fact: “For Gurjeet Singh, CEO of Forestry Timber, participation in the upcoming DOMOTEX is a matter of course: “Forestry Timber has been an exhibitor at DOMOTEX for many years. We always look forward to making our way to Hannover to meet our key buyers from Europe and around the world and make new contacts!”

Informative & inspiring – The side events of DOMOTEX 2024

In addition to the main exhibition, DOMOTEX will once again offer a variety of side events designed to provide important impulses for the day-to-day business of all trade visitors. Stephan Hermes, Managing Director of Porta Möbel, agrees: “As furniture retailers, we obtain important information about the market including evaluations and insights on current developments at DOMOTEX.”

THE GREEN COLLECTION – The touchpoint for sustainability

For the second time, THE GREEN COLLECTION in Hall 23 will highlight the latest developments in the fields of sustainability, circular economy and environmental protection in the carpet and flooring industry for visitors to experience first-hand. The special display includes current research projects by TFI Aachen, a haptic material show by raumprobe and exceptional product presentations by companies such as Uzin Utz, Classen and Gerflor.

RETAILERS‘ PARK – Everything for floors, walls and ceilings

In collaboration with DECOR-UNION and the MEGA Group, DOMOTEX will be expanding its portfolio to include the two product segments “wall” and “ceiling” for the first time. In addition to other flooring suppliers, the RETAILERS’ PARK in Hall 19/20 will feature products for holistic interior design, including paints and coatings from Südwest, Meffert and PPG Coatings as well as wallpapers from AS and Erfurt. Participants can also look forward to practical solutions for their day-to-day business, presented in the area’s own user forum through hands-on live demonstrations.

DOMOTEX on Stage – Topics that really matter

The conference program in Hall 23 features leading experts from the retail sector, associations, architecture, interior design, trade and politics, who will offer a holistic view of the topics of the future for the entire industry. On Friday, 12 January, German politician and member of the European Parliament Reinhard Bütikofer will give a presentation on the European Green Deal. Joachim Stumpp, Managing Director of raumprobe, and Chiara Rodriguez from Materially will report on sustainable materials. In addition to sustainability, topics relating to trends, new work and the shortage of skilled workers will also play a keyrole at DOMOTEX on Stage .

Food, drinks and new business contacts – Networking at DOMOTEX

Nothing is as valuable as personal exchange. This is why DOMOTEX offers numerous free networking events throughout the trade fair to get in touch with other attendees from all over the world in a relaxed atmosphere with food, drinks and entertainment. The events serve as an ideal setting to establish new business relationships and to meet some business associates that were missed during the busy day.

DOMOTEX | Home of Flooring

DOMOTEX 2024 will take place from January 11 to 14 at the Hannover exhibition center.

Posted: December 14, 2023

Source: Deutsche Messe