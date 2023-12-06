bluesign technologies ag Joins The Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) As Their Latest Business Service Member

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — December 6, 2023 — bluesign technologies ag, the gold standard in sustainable textile certifications, has recently joined the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) as a Business Service Member. A bluesign delegation headed up by Björn Härenstam will be attending the annual PPAI EXPO in Las Vegas January 15th – 18th, 2024.

Since 2000, bluesign has partnered with apparel industry brands, manufacturers, and chemical suppliers to help create safer workplaces and textile products that are less impactful on the environment and people. Consumers can trust that bluesign-labeled textiles and products from the chemical inputs to the final production have met the strictest standards throughout the supply chain.

The PPAI is a 14,000+ member strong association made up of suppliers and distributors of promotional products and services including specialty advertising, branded apparel, business gifts, premiums, incentives, and recognition awards.

Through bluesign’s membership in the PPAI, both organizations hope to provide leadership to advance sustainability efforts in the promotional products industry.

Daniel Rufenacht, CEO of bluesign, said, “The team at bluesign is eager to share our 20+ years of expertise on environmental stewardship with all members of the PPAI community. I am confident that we can help this sector of the apparel industry to improve impacts on our planet’s limited natural resources, reduce harmful emissions, and also ensure the health and safety of consumers and workers throughout the supply chain.”

For further information, please contact Jesse Rosenstein bluesign’s Director of Business Development for North America: jesse_rosenstein@bluesign.com

Posted: December 6, 2023

Source: bluesign technologies ag