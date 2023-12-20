AATCC Announces 2024 Student Design Competition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — December 20, 2023 — Students are invited to showcase their design talents to win cash and recognition by participating in the 2024 Concept 2 Consumer Student Design Competition. Entries are due April 11, 2024.

This year’s theme “Vibrant Vacation—Colorful Resort Wear” asks students to design a colorful resort wear apparel line that will include the use of sustainable fibers, dyes, or printing technology. Students should research color trends and define the target market keeping in mind color quality and sustainability.

The competition is open to all undergraduate and graduate students. Participants must be an AATCC student member to enter. AATCC memberships must be purchased prior to April 9, 2024, to be eligible. Only one entry per student per AATCC competition per year is permitted.

Awards

The first-place prize will be awarded US $1,000 from AATCC, a US $500 Spoonflower gift certificate and a Datacolor ColorReader. The second-place prize will be awarded US $750 from AATCC, a US $250 Spoonflower gift certificate and a Datacolor ColorReader. The third-place prize will be awarded US $200 from AATCC, a US $125 Spoonflower gift certificate and a Datacolor ColorReader. All winners will receive one (1) free year of AATCC membership.

Entries will be judged based on content, creativity, completeness, thoroughness, and presentation of poster. Winners will be announced by May 31, 2024.

Sponsors

The sponsors for the 2024 Concept 2 Consumer Design Competition are Spoonflower and Datacolor.

Visit www.aatcc.org/c2cdesign to read more about the competition.

Source: AATCC