KEQIAO, China — November 6, 2023 — At the ITMF Annual Conference 2023 which concluded today in Keqiao, China and was co-hosted by the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) and Shaoxing Municipal People’s Government, the ITMF Start-up Awards were granted for the second time.

The objective of the ITMF Start-up Awards is to bring together start-ups with innovative product and/or service innovations with well-established companies from the textile value chain.

In 2023, the ITMF Start-up Awards were granted to six start-ups. Next to an innovative business idea, the criteria applied by an international expert jury comprised aspects like criteria for business propositions, criteria related to sustainability, recyclability, or digitalization as well qualitative efficiency.

The winners presented their business ideas in a special “Start-up Session” during the ITMF Annual Conference 2023.

The winners of the ITMF Start-up Award 2023 are (in alphabetical order):

CarboScreen (Germany) – Presentation: CarboScreen – Online Monitoring of Carbon Fiber Manufacturing

Cebiotex S.L. (Spain) – Presentation: Biocompatible and Biodegradable Implant Matrix

Colorifix (UK) – Presentation: Biological Dyeing: How Is It Greener?

Rheiazymes AG (Switzerland) – Presentation: Molecular Bio-Recycling preserving high-value polymers

Shaoxing Qian Yong Textile Co. (China) – Presentation: Exploration and Practice of SMEs in Textile Digital Printing Industry

TreeToTextile AB (Sweden) – Presentation: A New Biobased Fiber with Low Climate Impact

Posted: November 6, 2023

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)