Touchpoint Sustainability: Shaping The Change Towards Sustainability At DRUPA 2024

CHICAGO, IL — November 28, 2023 — From May 28-June 7, 2024, the printing industry will focus on sustainability when the German industrial association VDMA Printing and Paper Technology, together with drupa, will invite to discuss the future. On an exhibition area of 400 square meters (at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany), the touchpoint sustainability will present a variety of best-practice examples and innovative solutions from the most important stakeholders for increased sustainability along the entire added value chain of the industry.

The touchpoint sustainability is the drupa forum where the printing and paper industry will address its role in the sustainable transformation and offer a unique overview of the current state of the industry and medium and long-term developments. Technologies from mechanical and system engineering are especially important in this context, particularly with regard to quality, process safety during production and sustainability. Digitalization and AI play a key role in accelerating the transformation process in the printing and paper industry and achieving economies of scale. The touchpoint sustainability will address these issues: Manufacturers, industry players, brands and users together show how change can become reality. The list of companies involved ranges from industry heavyweights such as Koenig & Bauer, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Muller Martini and Voith to specialized start-ups in order to represent as comprehensive a cross-section of the industry as possible.

Future perspectives for a green transformation

How can energy and resources consumption during production be reduced? How can the use of material and printing ink be reduced to a minimum, how can inks of all kinds be recycled and how can finishing processes be implemented in an environmentally friendly way? Questions like these will being discussed at the touchpoint sustainability and presented in an easy-to-understand way using a variety of use cases. Increased efficiency, digital solutions, climate neutrality and circular economy are only some of the developments that will be highlighted t the touchpoint in Hall 14. They promise new business models and will shape the future of the global print and paper industry.

As a specialized forum, the touchpoint sustainability will not be a traditional trade fair booth. Instead, it will provide an industry-wide overview of the status quo, challenges and opportunities of the global trend of sustainability. It will therefore be both a showroom and a platform for dialog. “drupa is THE globally leading trade fair of our industry. As a platform for the exchange of ideas, for discussions and transfer of knowledge, it is the place at which to find out how mega-trends like sustainability, digitalization and technological innovations will affect the future of the print and paper industry. Cross-sectional forums like the touchpoint sustainability are central points of contact for this. Because more sustainability is best achieved if we all work together on the necessary innovations”, said Dr. Andreas Pleßke, chairman of the drupa committee and CEO of Koenig & Bauer, with regard to the importance of drupa and the touchpoint sustainability.

Interactive platform for exchange

In addition to the diverse display of exhibits from the entire printing and paper sector, visitors to touchpoint sustainability can expect a comprehensive stage program as the industry wants to discuss its measures and goals. During this exchange, visitors’ honest opinions on the status of solutions along the entire value chain in 2024 and the outlook for 2028 will be of particular interest to the industry and will be systematically recorded. In addition, players from other sectors will also be offered a platform to promote cooperation, exchange and partnerships.

The joint exhibition by many industry representatives and the high-caliber stage program will make the touchpoint sustainability a central point of contact for everyone interested in information or exchanging ideas on the topic of sustainability at drupa 2024. At the same time, the touchpoint will offer young talents who are looking for committed and future-oriented employers a unique insight into this highly relevant and exciting industry.

“I am looking forward to presenting this important topic in this extraordinary dimension at the touchpoint sustainability to the entire print and paper industry. The VDMA and its members are very aware of the related challenges, which is why we want to show how much effort has already been made to achieve possible solutions, but also, to show what still lies before us. The concept to have students as partners for talks and discussions at the entire booth is intended to appeal especially to young people and make them excited about our industry”, said Thomas Schiemann, member of the board of management at VDMA Printing and Paper Technology, who is responsible for the touchpoint sustainability project for the VDMA trade association.

Posted: November 28, 2023

Source: Messe Düsseldorf North America