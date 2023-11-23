The Launch Of The New Public Facing bluesign® GUIDE

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — November 23, 2023 — We are excited to announce an important step in enhancing the bluesign® SYSTEM, continuing to provide leadership in building a better, more sustainable supply chain for all. For many years the primary source of verified bluesign® APPROVED articles has been the bluesign® GUIDE. Today we are simplifying access and introducing the public bluesign® GUIDE.

What is new for the bluesign public GUIDE:

The public GUIDE is accessible to everyone. There is no registration or login required. We believe in making the information easily available, a rapid adoption of better materials can be achieved.

Increased visibility for your company, and your company’s products:

With the new public GUIDE, your company and products will enjoy increased exposure to both existing as well as potential new customers. It is an opportunity to showcase your commitment to sustainability, product, and supply chain integrity.

Directly shareable link(s) for enhanced company communications:

You can now integrate direct links within company communications to improve sharing sustainable achievements with your customers. It is an excellent way to broadcast your company’s commitment to sustainable business practices.

Seamless certification status checking, with QR Codes:

We understand the importance of quick and easy verification. Now, you can check your certification status effortlessly using QR codes. This feature ensures a swift and reliable process for both you and your customers.

Instantly up-to-date information for all:

In a constantly changing world of information, speed is key. The public GUIDE supercharges the delivery of information. Further – insights, perspectives and trends may be shared to keep you and your customers at the leading edge of sustainable knowledge.

A new platform for next-generation opportunities:

The release of the public GUIDE ‘kick-starts’ the opportunity to build the next generation of the CUBE & the GUIDE. This allows bluesign to move away from a simple verification tool to a dynamic and rich sustainable material sourcing experience. A first step is the launch of the GUIDE with a new digital surface.

We believe that the release of the public bluesign® GUIDE is an important milestone. If you have any questions or need assistance in exploring the new functions of features, our support team is here to help.

Thank you for being a valued partner on this journey.

Posted: November 23, 2023

Source: bluesign technologies ag, An SGS Company