Record Visitor Participation And Exhibit Space At All In Print China 2023

CHICAGO, IL — November 20, 2023 — At the recent staging of the 9th All in Print China trade fair in Shanghai, 1,003 exhibitors from the printing and packaging industry from 14 countries and regions, including China, Germany, India, Korea, and Japan, participated in the event. On more than 110,000 square meters, they represented the entire value chain of the sector, including publishing, paper packaging, flexible packaging and labeling. A total of 108,136 trade visitors from 126 nations attended the 4-day event, with 10,164 (10%) international visitors.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the All in Print China. This 20-year milestone holds great significance and symbolizes a fresh beginning for propelling progress forward. All in Print China 2023 met its high expectations with a record-breaking exhibition space and the highest number of visitors in the history of the event. This achievement further proves the rapid rebound of the global printing industry,” stated Evian Gu, Division Director of Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

International buyers came with strong intentions to make purchases. Purchasing demand from domestic companies also rebounded from the first half of the year, resulting in a good business atmosphere at All in Print China 2023, with numerous signing ceremonies, sold equipment, signed orders, established partnerships and potential deals. According to data, the trade fair generated billions of yuan in direct transactions and subsequent collaborations, serving as a significant impetus for the printing industry’s ongoing growth and expansion. Consequently, All in Print ranks among the most important and productive trade fairs in the printing and packaging industry for networking and conducting business in Asia.

All in Print China took place in nine halls at SNIEC (Shanghai New International Expo Center), with a focus on seven main themes: Digital Printing, Prepress and Digitization, Comprehensive Printing, Intelligent Post-press, Comprehensive Packaging, Innovative Materials and Label & Flexible Packaging Industry. The show featured two specialized zones — Printing Digitization Factory and Innovation Factory, and one special display area — Display on the Achievements of Digitalization of Printing Industry in Yangtze River Delta. The event focused on the digital and intelligent transformation of the printing industry, connecting all aspects of the industry chain ecosystem and provided a platform for scientific and technological exchanges and achievements.

The exhibition halls were packed during All in Print China 2023, with a record number of visitors. This included buyer groups from over 110 domestic printing and packaging associations from multiple provinces, cities, and regions. About 40 international buyer groups attended the exhibition.

Sabine Geldermann, Director of drupa, commented: “I am pleased to see that with 20 years development, All in Print China, as a member of drupa, has reached the new record with the largest scale in the exhibition space and visitor number.”

Exhibitors included renowned global brands such as Canon, Epson, Kyocera, Manroland Goss, Dupont, Tesa, DIC Corporation, Toyo Ink and APP as well as Chinese companies such as Masterwork, Founder, Zenbo, UP Group, Zhongde, Guangming, JMD, Ounuo, Jingang, Fangbang, Shield, Inkj, Cron and Weigang.

During and prior to All in Print China, 38 programs were live-streamed, covering six topics: “Bigshots visit the Show”, Concurrent Forums, Exhibitors Presentations, New Product Launches, Technical Experts Courses, and Matchmaking Sessions for overseas buyers. These events and programs offered trade visitors in-depth technical information and product introductions. So far, the programs have received more than 200,000 views on the website and are expected to have a lasting impact beyond the show.

The 10th All in Print China is scheduled for October 28 – 31, 2024, at SNIEC (Shanghai New International Expo Center).

Posted: November 20, 2023

Source: Messe Düsseldorf North America