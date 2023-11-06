ITMF Awards 2023 Presented At The ITMF Annual Conference 2023 In Keqiao, China

KEQIAO, China — November 6, 2023 — At the ITMF Annual Conference 2023 which was held from November 4-6, 2023, in Keqiao, China and co-hosted by the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) and the Shaoxing Municipal People’s Government, ITMF presented for the second time the ITMF Awards in the categories “Sustainability & Innovation” and “International Cooperation”.

The objective of the ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award is to recognize sustainable and innovative achievements in the textile industry with focus on innovation, design, development, and production under the strictest standards of sustainability and respect for the environment.

The objective of the ITMF International Cooperation Award is to recognize progress in the area of international collaboration in the textile industry according to the values of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It also illustrates how collaboration efforts across borders and segments create win-win-situations.

An international jury has selected the following winners of the ITMF Awards 2023 (alphabetical order):

ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award 2023

– Qingdao Jifa Group (China) Project: Supercritical CO2 Assisted Dyeing of Polyester

– Qingdao University (China) Project: Marine Bio-Based Fibres

– Universitat Politechnica de Catalonia (Spain) Project: Upcycling Fibres of Clothing & Textile Waste to Building Materials

– UPM Biorefining (Germany) Project: The Future of Fabrics with Renewable Materials – How UPM and VAUDE Think Beyond Recycling

– Winner Medical (China) Project: Biodegradable Nanofiber Masks

ITMF International Cooperation Award 2023

– Kelheim Fibres (Germany) & Santoni (Italy) Project: Advanced Machine Technology Meets Performance Viscose Fibres

– Lenzing (Austria) & Södra (Sweden) Project: Enabling the Circular Textile Industry Together

– Magnolab (Italy) Project: Setting up a Textile Innovation District

– Satori (Germany) Project: B2B E-commerce – Accelerating International Growth for Fabric Mills

– Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative (STAR Network Asia) Project: Improving Purchasing Practices

For more information about the ITMF Awards 2023 go to: www.itmf.org/awards/itmf-awards-2023

Posted: November 6, 2023

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)