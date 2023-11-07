Charger Investment Partners Expands Its Composites Platform With The Acquisition Of Unitech Composites

LOS ANGELES — November 7, 2023 — Charger Investment Partners, a renowned private equity firm specializing in investments within the industrial, services and consumer industries, recently acquired Unitech Composites.

Unitech has a rich history in aerospace and defense and was the original composite supplier to NASA’s Space Shuttle program. With a strong focus on the fixed wing and rotary aircraft for the defense sector, Unitech has excelled in complex composite lamination and machining to extremely tight tolerances.

Unitech joins two of Charger’s recent acquisitions, Advanced Composite Products & Technology and All American Racers, to form APEX Space & Defense Systems. APEX and its three unique business units delivers innovative, lightweight and durable material manufacturing solutions for the space, defense and mission-critical infrastructure sectors.

“Collectively, we now have access to a much larger group of engineering, quality and manufacturing resources,” said Tracy Glende, APEX CEO. “We will be working in core teams across the organization to leverage the broad capabilities, strengths, and experience of each business unit. We look forward to enhancing the services and solutions we can offer APEX customers.”

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Unitech and the launch of the APEX brand,” said Aaron Perlmutter, co-founder and Partner at Charger. “With the additional resources and capabilities of Unitech, APEX is incredibly well positioned to support the growth of its blue-chip customer base. APEX will continue to benefit from tailwinds in the composites industry, and we are very excited to continue investing in the Company under Tracy’s leadership.”

Each of the APEX business units brings more than 40 years of experience in composite and lightweight material manufacturing. Together, they comprise more than 400 highly skilled team members and 300,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities with capabilities across advanced hand layup, filament winding and complex machining/fabrication.

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor and KAL Capital Markets served as the investment banking advisor to Charger.

Posted: November 7, 2023

Source: Charger Investment Partners