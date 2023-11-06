Brenntag Receives Certification By TÜV Rheinland For Product Carbon Footprint Data Calculation Method

ESSEN, Germany — November 6, 2023 — Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, is providing customers with comprehensive Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data since December 2022. The unique PCF service called “CO2Xplorer” is part of Brenntag’s sustainability strategy to promote and enhance transparency about greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to drive reductions across the entire supply chain.

Moreover, after a systematic approach review by the independent external party TÜV Rheinland, a certification of the calculation method has been achieved. The certification confirms that the Brenntag’s PCF methodology approach meets the requirements of the internationally recognized standard ISO 14067:2018 and the Together for Sustainability (TfS) PCF Guideline.

Dr. Andreas Kicherer, Vice President Sustainability Brenntag Group: “Our concept of providing extensive Product Carbon Footprint data for our product portfolio provides our customers highly valuable transparency into how much GHG emissions are associated with a product along its entire life cycle. And the TÜV Rheinland certification clearly underlines the credibility of our calculation procedure.”

At the end of 2022, the 47 member companies of the chemical industry initiative TfS agreed on a uniform global standard for calculating their PCFs. Brenntag calculates the PCF data according to that standard, considering the different stages of the supply chain. Therewith, Brenntag makes emission reduction opportunities transparent, not only in relation to the manufacturing of the products, but also in relation to logistics and transport. We offer our business partners the opportunity to assess the products and services they buy from us even better and thus effectively support them in achieving their sustainability goals. And Brenntag is the first global chemical distribution company to align its PCF calculation tool with the TfS rules. Starting from November 2023, Brenntag customers will receive all PCFs and a TfS-compliant report including the new TÜV declaration.

Posted: November 6, 2023

Source: Brenntag SE