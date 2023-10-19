Ultrafabrics Upgrades The Promessa Collection: Introduces New Colors, A Backcloth Made Of Eight Recycled Plastic Bottles And Removes Anti-Microbial Additives

NEW YORK — October 19, 2023 — Ultrafabrics, the global leader in high-tech performance fabric across 11 industries, announces that one of its most enduring collections Promessa has new colors, a new recycled backcloth and anti-microbial additives have been removed.

Japanese-crafted and New York-based, Ultrafabrics’ Promessa collection has long been the go-to performance textile for specifiers who need a durable fabric solution for commercial interiors, furniture or healthcare applications. Confidently named for the Italian word ‘promise’, the 25-year legacy fabric collection by Ultrafabrics is the touchstone of the brand.

Nicole Meier, Director of Branding at Ultrafabrics, says: “Promessa embodies the Ultrafabrics offering perfectly: unrivalled haptics, performance, and beauty. In the same breath we never rest on our laurels and continue to innovate. We are proud to add new colors, a new recycled backcloth and, as a response to feedback in the healthcare market, we have removed anti-microbial additives. Whether it’s clinical settings and airports, to restaurants and higher education, Promessa always exceeds expectation.”

New Colors for 2024 and beyond

Promessa ventures beyond the designs of today with a refreshed color palette of captivating green hues, soft reds, and warmer neutrals that elevate its leather like, soft pebble texture. The Ultrafabrics’ team of color experts scanned the horizon for inspiration and trends and added these newest shades to reflect the importance of biophilic design and desire for comforting tones.

Desert Taupe – Warm, comforting

Buttered Toffee – Subtle, classic

Galaxy Fog – Cool, transformative

Old Lime – Versatile, unassuming

Olive Moss- Fresh, energising

Lake Blue – Calm, crisp

Fireclay – Organic, earthy

Rumba Red – Rich, alluring

Aqua Spring – Clean, refreshing

Recycled backcloth and safer chemistry

Supporting Ultrafabrics’ material innovation goal to incorporate a minimum of 50% rapidly renewable and/or recycled materials in its portfolio by 2025, Promessa now incorporates recycled polyester and responsibly sourced viscose in the backcloth for all colors, both new and existing. Each yard of Promessa now has 8.3 recycled plastic bottles incorporated into the backcloth.

Beyond innovation, the brand has taken a significant stride towards better material health and safer chemistry by eliminating antimicrobial additives from the collection. This step, while offering various advantages, does not compromise performance and expands Promessa’s suitability, particularly in projects where antimicrobial technology is not permitted.

Additional sustainability features of Promessa:

PFAS-free

Free of FR, PVC, plasticizer phthalates, and formaldehyde

Low VOCs promote healthier indoor air quality

SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certified

REACH Compliant

Uncompromising Performance

Exceptional durability – industry-leading 16 weeks hydrolysis results

Engineered for upholstery in active, high traffic spaces

400,000 double rubs (Wyzenbeek), 180,000 rubs (Martindale)

Ease of cleaning including 1:5 bleach/water solution

Meier adds, “ In many ways Promessa is the ultimate definition of a performance textile and what we do here at Ultrafabrics. As much as Promessa is an achievement and a trusted product for our specifiers, it’s a promise that we are always innovating and looking to the future.”

Source: Ultrafabrics