Green Mountain Club Partners With Darn Tough Vermont To Protect And Maintain State Hiking Trails Statewide

WATERBURY CENTER, VT. — October 30, 2023 — Darn Tough Vermont increased their Corporate Sponsorship for the Green Mountain Club, the non-profit that maintains the Long Trail and its side trails, such as the trails around Camel’s Hump and Mount Mansfield. Darn Tough signed on to support GMC at the $5,000 “Stratton” level, which is enough to pay for a week of our special projects trail crew to work on a backcountry construction project on the Long Trail.

“The Green Mountain Club has been protecting and maintaining Vermont trails since 1910. Our socks have a deep, intimate connection with these trails and have for years. Without the Green Mountain Club, our employees and their families wouldn’t have access to some of the best hiking trails in the world. We are thrilled to support the Green Mountain Club moving forward to help ensure our trails can be enjoyed for many generations to come.” – Jake Largess, Darn Tough Vermont’s Category Manager

The Green Mountain Club has staff and volunteers that care for roughly 500 miles of trail in Vermont, including the 272-mile Long Trail and its side trails, the Appalachian Trail in Vermont, and the Kingdom Heritage Trails. Support for this work is provided by public and private funding, including corporate sponsorships from companies such as Darn Tough Vermont.

“Darn Tough Vermont’s sponsorship will make a difference in the work that can happen on the trails. They have shown that they genuinely care about the trails in Vermont and the people that use them. We are grateful for this true partnership and look forward to working with them on and off the trail.” -Alicia DiCocco, Green Mountain Club Deputy Director

Darn Tough Vermont is a Vermont based sock manufacturing company committed to supporting local Vermont communities. In addition to supporting the Long Trail, Darn Tough Vermont has a regular program to help feed Vermonters in need, and the company immediately led the response to the July flooding in Vermont by setting up charitable giving options for flood relief. Their made-in-Vermont merino wool socks come with a lifetime guarantee and A-plus status among hikers and recreationists of all kinds.

Darn Tough Vermont is committed to financially supporting the Green Mountain Club, and also has a corporate volunteering program, so you might just see some Darn Tough Vermont employees working on the trail.

Posted: October30, 2023

Source: Darn Tough Vermont

