DOMOTEX 2024 Experiences Overwhelming Response: Over 500 Top Exhibitors In The Carpets & Rugs Segment Already Confirmed

HANNOVER, Germany — (October 16, 2023) — After a successful comeback at the beginning of the year, a promising response is already emerging for the 34th edition of the world’s leading trade fair for carpets and floor coverings. In addition to a large number of exhibitors who have already participated in the previous event, numerous companies that were not represented in 2023 have also registered.

Well-known and long-standing top exhibitors in the field of handmade carpets such as Tisca Austria, ABC Italia, Javi Home, Jaipur Rugs, Bhadohi Carpets, Rezas, Agacan, BO tepp, Paulig and Ipek – A. Ipektchi have confirmed their participation. In the machine-made carpet segment, exhibitors such as Oriental Weavers, Merinos, Robusta, Otto Golze, Lalee, Solomon and Brink & Campman will participate.

For Yasmine Khamis, Chairwoman of Oriental Group, participation in the upcoming DOMOTEX is a matter of course: “We look forward to participating in DOMOTEX again in 2024 and will be represented with our familiar booth size to showcase our products and innovations. DOMOTEX is our most important trade show for making business connections and strengthening existing relationships. DOMOTEX, in particular, is a significant milestone in our business calendar, as it allows us to explore industry trends and present our collections to an international audience.”

DOMOTEX 2024 promises a diverse supporting program that will provide visitors with even deeper involvement and more comprehensive insights into the two worlds of “Carpets & Rugs” and “Flooring”.

THE GREEN COLLECTION – Sustainability also plays a role in the carpet sector

THE GREEN COLLECTION will return for the second time to present the latest developments in sustainability, circular economy and environmental protection in the carpet and flooring industry. In 2024, the special show will also offer carpet manufacturers in particular the opportunity to highlight how environmentally friendly approaches can change the future of the industry.

Mood Spaces – Inspiring interior design

Mood Spaces” allows renowned international designers to present their designed room scenarios that reflect current living trends and inspirations. This is an invaluable source of inspiration for the carpet industry looking for innovative design ideas and trends.

Carpet Design Awards – Excellence in carpet design and craftsmanship.

DOMOTEX 2024 celebrates the 19th edition of the world-renowned “Carpet Design Awards”. This prestigious competition recognises excellence in carpet design and craftsmanship. The event offers a unique opportunity to discover the best in contemporary handmade carpets and celebrate the artistic world of carpets.

Peacock Project by Lila Valadan

Another visitor magnet for the carpet industry will be designer Lila Valadan’s Peacock Project. Under the title “Night Time in a Palace”, a museum-like installation of Persian carpets will be set up in Hall 3. Lila Valadan will exhibit an extensive selection of her Persian artworks in the middle of the museum.

INSIGHT ITALY – A country in focus

DOMOTEX 2024 is setting a new tone by introducing a country focus concept for the first time with “INSIGHT ITALY”. Italy will take centre stage in 2024. This unique special show will focus on trends, designs, colours and innovations from Italy and offer visitors an insight into the creativity and excellence of the Italian carpet and flooring industry.

Posted: October 16, 2023

Source: DOMOTEX 2024 – Deutsche Messe AG

