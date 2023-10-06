Cygnet Texkimp’s Multi Roll Stack Prepreg And Towpreg Machine Shortlisted For CAMX Award

CHESHIRE, England — October 6, 2023 — Composites technology company Cygnet Texkimp has been shortlisted in the CAMX Awards for Unsurpassed Innovation with its Multi Roll Stack prepreg and towpreg manufacturing machine.

The Multi Roll Stack is a short-footprint, energy-efficient prepreg processing solution designed to deliver more sustainable, lower-cost thermoset prepreg and towpreg materials. The technology was engineered as part of the UK’s ASCEND collaboration* to develop the technical and supply chain capability to achieve high-grade, composites-intensive components at rate for high-volume markets including mainstream automotive and higher-volume aerospace, and as an enabling technology for the hydrogen storage vessel market.

It was designed and built by Cygnet Texkimp’s prepreg technology specialists as a lower-cost solution in terms of capital investment, running costs and energy requirements when compared to conventional prepreg processing.

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in the prestigious CAMX Awards again this year,” says Cygnet Texkimp CEO Luke Vardy.

“Innovation is a major part of our offering to the composites market. The Multi Roll Stack is a great example of our commitment to developing technologies that improve the way composite materials and parts are processed.

“When we began developing the Multi Roll Stack, we believed there was a place for more rigorous innovation in prepreg manufacture that would accommodate the established principles of the process while at the same time offering the industry more in terms of reducing machinery footprint, energy consumption and costs.

“What we’ve achieved is a solution that has been proven to produce low coat weight prepregs at higher than conventional speeds, which in turn enables faster part production. Not only can this lead to high quality prepreg materials and parts being used more widely for the purpose of manufacturing lightweight, energy-efficient and sustainable motorcars and aeroplanes, it also has the potential to play an important role in the development of Type V CFRP hydrogen storage vessels and the broader effort to improve the timeline to implement hydrogen technologies.”

The CAMX Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation that have the potential to truly change the composites and advanced materials industry. Winners of the awards will be announced at this year’s CAMX (The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo) show which takes place in Atlanta, GA, October 30-November 2, 2023.

Cygnet Texkimp will be exhibiting in Building C, Level 1, K9 and in the Awards Pavilion

Source: Cygnet Texkimp