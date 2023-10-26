Carnegie Introduces Full Spectrum Collection Enhancing Carnegie’s Biobased Xorel® Line And Coated Value Performance Offerings

NEW YORK, NY — October 20, 2023 — Carnegie, a supplier of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry, has launched the Full Spectrum collection. This consciously curated series offers high-performing, easy-to-maintain fabrics at various price points. Guided by community-based design principles and committed to sustainability, it excels in performance, style, and durability, making it ideal for education, hospitality, healthcare, corporate, and multifamily settings.

“In today’s evolving design landscape, community-based design principles have transcended traditional boundaries, necessitating not only sustainable materials but also considerations for cleanability and resilience,” said Heather Bush, Chief Creative Officer at Carnegie. “At Carnegie, we understand that the foundation of happiness lies in healthy relationships, making community-based design paramount for all spaces. In response to these developments, our Full Spectrum Collection is designed to encompass the full spectrum of life, work, and play.”

The Full Spectrum collection is the result of meticulous craftsmanship, driven by extensive market research and deep community engagement. The collection translates the needs of designers through a full range of textiles suited for various budgetary requirements and designs. From budget-friendly coated upholstery to the iconic Biobased Xorel®, this collection offers a diverse selection of exceptionally durable materials designed to withstand the rigors of high-traffic environments with unwavering resilience and longevity.

All fabrics in the Full Spectrum collection are 100% PVC-free, finish-free, PFAS-free, have extremely low VOCs, and are inherently antimicrobial and antibacterial. Each pattern is easy to clean and maintain, with durability of 500K double rubs or higher. The collection is bleach-cleanable and can take hospital-grade disinfectants without degrading in quality. Ion and Nebula, containing 100% Xorel (25%-50% Biobased Xorel), are made from rapidly-renewable sugarcane, generating a significantly reduced carbon footprint over fossil-fuel-derived products.

Building upon the recently refreshed Xorel Meteor line, now boasting 81 shades, The Full Spectrum collection adds 16 vibrant bolds and quiet pastels to Carnegie’s best-selling Biobased Xorel® brand, allowing limitless opportunities to mix and match. Carnegie product developers utilized new knitting methods to create a softer, more luxurious hand for Biobased Xorel upholstery in this collection. Users can now enjoy a more supple and inviting hand feel without sacrificing any of Xorel’s industry-leading performance and sustainability traits. In addition, color performance reaches new heights with the introduction of Precision, a new coated upholstery that includes 29 new shades ranging from sophisticated neutrals to pops of bright color. Intended to work in harmony with fabrics and wallcoverings from past collections, Full Spectrum offers opportunities for unique pairings of pattern and color to create thoughtfully enriching palettes.

The new patterns include:

Ion: Performance made sustainable, Ion combines the attributes of a subtle herringbone pattern and relaxed shades of versatile color. Expanding Carnegie’s line of functional colors made from Biobased Xorel, the pattern acts as a versatile, all-around high-performance textile perfect for panels, upholstered walls, upholstery, and wallcovering. Ion’s understated texture comes in 10 shades that create an effortlessly minimal look with unmistakable durability and cleanability, built for the demands of the commercial industry.

Nebula: Aboard a whimsy of etched marks and lines, elements fuse together to construct a breathtaking textural statement called Nebula. Reminiscent of gestural mark making, Nebula is the latest addition to the Biobased Xorel® brand, reflecting the multifaceted needs of commercial-grade textiles today: stunning visual design, legendary performance, and unmatched sustainability. Available in six colors for a variety of applications such as panels, upholstered walls, upholstery, and wallcovering, Nebula stands up to high-traffic environments while delivering on expressive movement through organic pattern.

Precision: Offered in 29 showstopping options, Precision has hue covered—and coated. With a silicone top layer, Precision delivers unmatched scratch and tear resistance, along with incredible stain resistance and ease of cleaning, all with no added finishes. Prolonging the longevity and quality of furniture with coated value performance, Precision is also part of Carnegie’s Elements collection, providing a budget-conscious coated solution. Built-in performance and made to stay clean, Precision is approved for hospital grade cleaners and is inherently antimicrobial.

The Full Spectrum Collection is Carnegie’s latest achievement resulting from the last 70+ years of championing responsible innovation through Materials That Matter™, proving that beautiful high-performance solutions can be delivered sustainably.

Posted: October 26, 2023

Source: Carnegie