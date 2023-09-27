Textil Santanderina Uses Archroma Dye For Denim

Spain-based Textil Santanderina has launched the Advanced Black Denim collection in collaboration with Switzerland-based Archroma. The collection is dyed using Archroma’s new DIRESUL® Evolution Black LIQ dyestuff — an eco-friendly alternative that offers an overall impact reduction to 57 percent compared to a standard Sulfur Black 1 liquid, according to a life cycle analysis performed by Spain-based Ecoterrae.

“With the DIRESUL Evolution Black LIQ, Archroma is rewriting the future of denim for market leaders like Textil Santanderina that want to produce more sustainable collections with high-value aesthetics and top fabric quality,” said Umberto De Vita, director, Denim Market Segment, Textile Effects Division, Archroma.

September/October 2023