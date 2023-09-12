Techtextil India 9th Edition Opens With Specialized Products And Technological Solutions

MUMBAI — September 12, 2023 — Techtextil India 2023 opens today at Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, uniting 160+ industry players showcasing 200+ brands. The show floor is a packed with innovative products and technological solutions, backed by a series of knowledge sessions, live product demos and has vast scope of networking opportunities

Giving impetus to the textile industry of India and backed by continuous research and developments, technical textiles sector is set to see a brighter future aided by various measures initiated by the government and the growth of various industries.

Expressing her delight on inauguration of the 9th edition of Techtextil India, Smt. Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Government of India, stated: “For India to truly become a global player in this vibrant sector, we need to see a huge paradigm shift in the field of R&D and innovation and much less dependency on the imports of high-performance fibres with manufacturing accelerating domestically. I do believe that professional platforms like Techtextil India do contribute significantly towards the growth of the industry, where in one place, trade fair visitors will find global/domestic trends, products and innovations along textile value chains.

With the much anticipated growth of the industry, Techtextil India has garnered great impetus to receive the much valued support from the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India as well as the distinguished associations for bringing the show together. Their trust in the platform demonstrates the huge emphasis laid for boosting the sector and economy. The show has a variety of exhibitors showcasing machinery, equipment and accessories, fibres and yarns, non-wovens, filtration, masterbatches, functional textiles, composites, coated textiles and much more.

Many Indian and international companies are present at this edition at Mumbai. The event is marked by the presence of participants like Arvind Limited, Park Non-woven, Sarex Chemicals, Welspun, Reliance, Aditya Birla Yarns, Meera Industries, Rajshree Fabrics and many more.

Whereas, there are companies from international markets like China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, Italy and the USA, that will further foster global business networking and connections. The international companies include Indorama Hygiene Group, Autefa Solutions. Brückner Textile Technologies, Georg Sahm, Karl Mayer and many others, further denoting the value of the show all across the globe.

The show commenced on an affirmative note today with companies from across the globe exhibiting their finest products. Sharing his thoughts on the opening day, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, stated: “Techtextil India 2023 has received a great response from the exhibitors and associations. This represents the immense interest and potential the companies have in the platform. Furthermore, we are elated to receive the continued support from the Ministry of Textiles who has been continuously weaving new initiatives and projects to empower the textile players. I believe that it will bring in strong value to the textiles segment with more growth opportunities scaling up the industry. This trade fair will serve to be advantageous to the industry visitors who will not only get to witness the innovations after the last edition in 2021, but will also gain insights through knowledgeable conferences being held concurrently at the show.”

The visitors engaged in the Techtextil Symposium with interesting talks and panel discussions led by eminent speakers from the industry. Topic of discussion is “Geotextiles and India’s infrastructure – Paving insights for a better tomorrow” with Knowledge partner Gherzi and Associate partners Reinforced Earth India Private Limited(Terre Armee) and Oerlikon Textile India Pvt Ltd.

Whereas on Day 2, the 3rd edition of MEDITEX TM will be held concurrently at the show in association with South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), the designated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Medical Textiles. The conference will focus on the theme of “Scope and Opportunities In International Conference on Medical Textiles” featuring the recent innovations in the segment.

The show is supported with associations like the Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA). The supporting Centre of Excellence include: Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA), Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association (ATIRA), Dattajirao Kadam Technical Education Society (DKTE), Synthetic & Art Silk Mills’ Research Association (SASMIRA) and SITRA.

Staying at the forefront of the industry, Techtextil India upholds its position as a comprehensive platform that facilitates growth by enabling businesses and professionals to build and enhance trade relations while evaluating market trends and sharing expertise. The high-profile event is giving strong impetus to industry players, with an aim to place India as one of the leaders in the global technical textile market.

