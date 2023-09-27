Macy’s Inc. has joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Memphis, Tenn.

PrimaLoft Inc., Latham, N.Y., recently launched PrimaLoft® Utility, a resilient, man-made insulation material designed to excel in harsh conditions and last longer.

Blue Ridge Home Fashions, Irwindale, Calif., has introduced a new basic bedding collection —comprised of filled pillows, comforters, mattress pads, mattress toppers and blankets — featuring CiCLO® sustainable textile technology from Intrinsic Advanced Materials LLC.

HanesBrands, Winston-Salem, N.C., has announced a multi-year licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of Champion and C9 Champion outerwear in North America with New York City-based G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Navis TubeTex, Lexington, N.C., is now a sales agent in Canada, Honduras and the United States for Germany-based SETEX a producer of controllers, sensors and software solutions for textile dyeing and finishing operations.

Cone Denim®, Greensboro, N.C., has joined the CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network. It reports it is the first U.S.-based denim mill to join the network, which comprises yarn and textile manufacturers committed to streamlining and increasing the production of Circulose, a cellulosic fiber made using waste material.

Switzerland-based electronic warp feeding system provider Crealet AG is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Yorkville, Ill., recently celebrated 140 years of continuously manufacturing products in the United States.

New York City-based denim brand Madewell has become a bluesign® System Partner.

Montreal-based Gildan Activewear Inc. recently published its 19th Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which highlights the companies 2022 performance against

key targets.

September/October 2023