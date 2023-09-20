PolyQuest, Inc. (PolyQuest) To Acquire Baker Transportation, Inc. (BTI)

WILMINGTON, N.C. — September 20, 2023 — PolyQuest, Inc. (PolyQuest) announced today that it will acquire Baker Transportation, Inc. (BTI) and should close on this transaction October 1, 2023.

Baker Transportation has grown dramatically since its formation in 1987 and is one of the most dependable asset-based regional carriers in the southeastern US. Based in Lake City, S.C., Baker is uniquely positioned adjacent to the I-95, I-20, and I-26 corridors which allows seamless access to domestic US distribution routes, as well as the ports of Wilmington, NC, Charleston, SC, and Savannah, GA.

“Although PolyQuest will continue buying freight services from existing freight vendors, the Baker acquisition promotes extreme flexibility in tailoring freight and logistics solutions for both PolyQuest’s and Baker Transportation’s current business partners,” advised John Marinelli, CEO of PolyQuest. “Billy and Leila Baker, along with their sons Michael and Justin, have an excellent reputation in the industry. They will continue to oversee all the transactional aspects of this business and remain fully committed to the existing Baker Transportation customer base today and into the future. Once the transaction is completed, the new entity name will be Baker Transportation, LLC.”

Michael Baker, VP of Operations at Baker Transportation, commented, “Over the past 20 years, PolyQuest has been a loyal customer of ours at Baker Transportation. We are excited about what the future holds for our customers and employees and our continued growth in the transportation industry. Our primary focus over the last four decades has been to provide safe, dependable, and quality service. These core competencies will remain unchanged.”

Posted: September 20, 2023

Source: PolyQuest, Inc.