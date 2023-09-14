Plastics Industry Association Launches Recycling Is Real Advocacy Campaign

Washington, D.C. — September 14, 2023 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has launched a new advocacy campaign called “Recycling is Real”, dedicated to promoting and defending plastic recycling in America. The campaign will provide content to help elected officials and policymakers understand that recycling is a vital link of the sustainability and circularity chain, enabling them to make more well-informed decisions about recycling resources for their constituents.

The campaign has also been created in an effort to put an end to false narratives claiming that recycling doesn’t happen or is a “myth.” Anti-recycling organizations and their allies have created a coordinated campaign against plastic recycling in an effort to advance their anti-plastics agenda and it is eroding faith in our nation’s ability to recycle.

“Plastic recycling is very real, and it happens every single day across America,” said PLASTICS’ President and CEO Matt Seaholm. “The Recycling is Real campaign allows both the public and lawmakers to see for themselves the extraordinary role recycling plays in the circular economy, making it undeniable that recycling is not only effective but is a feasible and economical way to achieve our shared sustainability goals.”

PLASTICS, on behalf of the entire plastics industry supply chain, is committed to sustainability and ensuring plastic material remains in our circular economy, and out of the environment. Recycling is an integral part of achieving this goal, and the industry knows America needs to recycle more. Recently, recycling has come under attack from those who wish to reduce or eliminate the production of plastic altogether. Recycling is Real will show how recycling happens, where it happens and introduce the people who make it happen. This initial launch will spotlight recycling efforts taking place at Ultra-Poly, Placon, Novolex and MAAG, with additional videos launching in the coming weeks and months.

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)