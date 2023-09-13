GM Defense And NP Aerospace Sign Cooperation Agreement

LONDON — September 13, 2023 — GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), and NP Aerospace signed a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop cooperative research and development, post-production support, and global logistics and sustainment for integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, autonomy and connectivity, fuel cell, power generation, system integration and platform integration. Company leaders signed the MOU during the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023.

The MOU enables GM Defense to deliver military solutions more effectively, like the light and agile ISV, to global defense and government customers. Based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture, the ISV features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance components, adapted to meet U.S. Army requirements. GM Defense expanded on the ISV program of record to develop the ISV Family of Vehicles, which includes variants designed to support diverse mission use cases and meet future customer demand. The business is also developing a purpose-built Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) solution, an armored HD architecture that is gaining interest among international defense and government customers to meet global protection missions.

The MOU expands the range of vehicles covered via NP Aerospace’s Vehicle Systems, Services and Spares business. Current contracts include the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Protected Mobility Engineering Technical Support contract and the Canadian Department of National Defence Land Equipment Program – Engineering Technical Support Services Contract.

“NP Aerospace has a proven track record and expertise that complements GM Defense,” said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. “This collaboration will help position our commercial-based solutions, including the ISV and HD SUV, to global militaries while aligning our capabilities to meet the needs of the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Industrial Strategy.”

“Our collaboration with GM Defense is very exciting as it diversifies our product and technology offering established through the UK MoD protected mobility fleet contract and expands our vehicle armour and engineering capabilities into North America,” said James Kempston, CEO, NP Aerospace. “We are pleased to work with a business with such a long legacy in defense and look forward to partnering in expanding their offerings globally.”

The MOU formalizes GM Defense’s commitment to pursue opportunities in the UK for GM Defense, which leverages the advanced commercial technologies and investments of its parent company, General Motors, to transition global customers to a more electric, autonomous and connected future. The collaboration comes after GM Defense recently announced the incorporation of GM Defense Canada and the formation of GM Defense International last year.

