Filo 60th Edition: Traceability And Sustainability Of The Egyptian Cotton

BIELLA, Italy — September 14, 2023 — Enhancing the sustainability and ensuring the traceability of Egyptian Cotton not only allows the valorization of a precious raw material, it also allows companies that use the fiber to provide comprehensive information on their products.

As part of the “Dialoghi di Confronto” of the 60th edition of Filo, in the talk entitled “Egyptian Cotton Traceability and Sustainability”, Piera Francesca Solinas (CSR Sustainability Manager Filmar) and Khaled Schuman, (Executive Director Cotton Egypt Association) discuss how to achieve this important goal.

The appointment is at Allianz MiCo-Milan, Filo’s Networking Area – Wednesday 20 September 2023, at 2.30 pm

Filmar is getting ready ahead of time to comply with the various legislative measures related to the EU textile strategy and other countries regulations. The company has been working hard on traceability and transparency of products realizing a pilot digital product passport (DPP) for some yarns made of Egyptian cotton such as the Filoscozia 60/2.

The pilot DPPs are meant to provide comprehensive and easily accessible digital information about Filmar’s yarns to value chain partners and, eventually, to final consumers.

The 60th edition of Filo takes place on 20 and 21 September 2023 at Allianz MiCo – Milan (via Gattamelata 5).

Posted: September 14, 2023

Source: Filo