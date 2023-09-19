DOMOTEX Presents New Meeting Place For The Skilled Trades And Retailer — Everything For Floors, Walls And Ceilings

HANNOVER, Germany — September 19, 2023 — From 11 to 14 January 2024, DOMOTEX will once again be the meeting place for exhibitors and visitors from all over the world to exchange information on new products and the latest industry trends. Participants from the skilled trades and specialist retailers can look forward to a new hub: At the RETAILERS’ PARK in hall 19, DECOR-UNION and the MEGA Gruppe – joint by their suppliers – will be exhibiting for the first time in a central area at the heart of the world’s leading trade fair for carpets and floor coverings. The RETAILERS’ PARK invites visitors to think beyond floor coverings and imagine a coherent interior design. Paints and varnishes, wallpapers, coats that protect against UV radiation and many other innovative products are presented to create harmonious interiors.

What’s waiting in the RETAILERS’ PARK

From now on, craftsmen, sales staff and buyers from the specialist and wholesale trades as well as builders and architects will be able to obtain a comprehensive overview at DOMOTEX covering everything from floors and walls to ceilings. An open, inviting exhibition area with a central plaza and a daily happy hour make RETAILERS’ PARK the most important hub for the industry. Here visitors can establish new contacts, meet colleagues and get an overview of current topics in the industry presented in a series of lectures and live demos with practical solutions for their day-to-day business. Whether parquet or floor layers, painters or varnishers, sales specialists or professional buyers – the special display provides products and solutions for everyone. Which makes RETAILERS’ PARK unique for all visitors from the skilled trades and retail.

“We are delighted that we have been able to win DECOR-UNION and MEGA as strong partners for our new area and to fulfill our trade visitors’ long-standing wish to include the product segments “wall” and “ceiling” in our portfolio”, explains Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX Events worldwide. “In conversations with potential visitors, associations and publishers, we consistently receive positive feedback. The interest in our RETAILERS’ PARK is overwhelming!”

DECOR-UNION Branchentage at DOMOTEX 2024

As part of RETAILERS’ PARK, Deutsche Messe is teaming up with DECOR-UNION and Netzwerk Boden, the European trade association for floor coverings, carpets, curtains, beds, wallpaper and paints. In addition to having its own booth at the special display, DECOR-UNION will hold the DECOR-UNION Branchentage (Industry Days) at DOMOTEX for the first time in 2024, taking its participation a step further. “Our wish was to create a new platform for decision-makers, processors and retailers who interact with products and services in the field of holistic interior design. Craftsmen and retailers often have to sell very different products – for floors, walls, ceilings and facades. Usually, these can only be found at various trade fairs. We want to change this situation with the new RETAILERS’ PARK”, reports Frank Böttner, Managing Director of DECOR-UNION.

MEGA offers a wide range of services related to refurbishment, renovation and modernization

In addition to DECOR-UNION, the MEGA Gruppe will exhibit at the new RETAILERS’ PARK. MEGA is represented at over 120 locations in Germany and has a network of over 5,600 members and more than 60,000 customers in the painting, flooring and plastering trades. The full range of products for the trade includes paints and plasters, floor and wall coverings, thermal insulation systems, machines and tools, construction technology and dry construction materials. The range includes the most important industry brands for the skilled trades and specialist retailers, as well as MEGA brand products developed specifically for the professional trades.

“Together with our industry partners, RETAILERS’ PARK has been created as a platform for exchanges between craftsmen, clients, architects and other players in the construction and real estate sector. Here we bring together a broad range of products, the latest trends and innovations in all aspects of modern interior design,” explains Ines Buchholz, Marketing Manager of the MEGA Gruppe.

DOMOTEX | Home of Flooring

DOMOTEX 2024 will take place from January 11 to 14 at the Hannover exhibition center.

Posted: September 19, 2023

Source DOMOTEX