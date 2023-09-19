Discover The Future Of Textile At ITM 2024 June 4-8, 2024, Istanbul Tüyap Fair And Congress Center

ISTANBUL, Turkey— September 19, 2023 — ITM Exhibitions, which is the address of the latest innovations in textile technologies adds a new one to its records thanks to the number of exhibitors and visitors every year. The new motto of ITM Exhibition, which has been pioneering innovations and shaping the sector and brands since its foundation is “Discover the Future”. ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will offer a unique exhibition experience to its exhibitors and visitors with new trade connections and world launches of the latest technologies; will offer the opportunity to discover the technologies that will shape the future of textile.

The countdown has begun for ITM 2024 Exhibition, one of the most important meeting points of the world in the field of textile machinery. When the dates show June 4-8, 2024, Istanbul Tüyap Fair and Congress Center will open its doors to host “ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition”. Preparations are in full swing for this great organization where textile technology leaders will bring the latest products together with their visitors for the first time.

ITM 2024 Video Won Great Recognition

The ITM team focused on advertising and promotional activities in order to host thousands of visitors and sector investors from all over the world at the ITM 2024 Exhibition, which halls were almost full due to intense participation demands. In this context; ‘ITM 2024 Video’, which tells the story of the increasing success of ITM exhibitions over the years and which is eagerly awaited by the whole sector, has recently been published. The video, which was published in Turkish and English on social media accounts such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, was viewed by more than 30 thousand people in total and received great appreciation from the viewers.

“Discover the Future!” in the video prepared with the main theme “Discover innovations, technologies, the future…” and including clues about the ITM 2024 Exhibition, was revealed as follows:

The textile sector is among the souls of the economy with its production capacity, export volume, and contribution to employment. Many R&D centers around the world and in Turkey are breaking new ground by taking their work and innovations one step further every day. Textile technology leaders is developing technologies that consume less water and energy, are easy to use, are software and automation supported, keep up with trends and respect the environment while doing so. Industry stakeholders, especially textile manufacturers, are now curious about the answer to this question: ‘What will be the future of the textile industry, which is digitalizing, complying with sustainability principles, and signing groundbreaking innovations? This question will be answered at ITM 2024, which will host the latest innovations, technologies, artificial intelligence-supported machines, software and design excellence devices in textile machinery. That’s why the motto that best defines ITM 2024 was ‘Discover the Future’.

More than an Exhibition: ITM 2024

In the video, where the slogan “More than a exhibition…” is highlighted, you will also find tips that will help you discover the future of textiles at ITM 2024. ITM 2024 Exhibition, the address of all innovations in the world textile industry, will host a unique experience with the diversity of exhibitors, the visitor profile, and the business volume it creates. The company owners, managers, employees and sector representatives visiting ITM 2024 will have the opportunity to see the latest technological innovations for the first time and “touch the firsts”. The company owners, who will get information from experts about the technologies they will use in their factories, will develop their products and direct their investments.

Reach Your Products to Hundreds of Countries in 7 Continents

With more than 1200 exhibitors presenting hundreds of innovations and followed by tens of thousands of investors, the participants of this big meeting will go beyond their expectations and dreams. The participants who will introduce their brand new products to the whole world will get beyond the limits by reaching hundreds of countries from seven continents. The companies that will participate in the ITM 2024 Exhibition, where a billion euro business volume will be realized, will have the opportunity to be in cooperation with the pioneers of the world textile industry.

The visitors to ITM 2024, where innovations from every field of textile from weaving to knitting, yarn to digital printing, finishing to denim will be exhibited; will discover innovative, nature-protecting, pioneering technologies in digitalization for a sustainable future.

After ITM 2022, which included 102 countries, 1280 companies and 64,500 professional visitors, ITM 2024 will break records with both the number of exhibitors and visitors.

The Meeting Point of ITM: Istanbul- The World’s Most Charming and Strategic City

ITM, always the show of firsts in textile technologies, will take the stage in June 2024 in Istanbul, the world’s most strategic city that inspires cities in many fields such as trade, fashion, art and culture. The fact that Istanbul, the meeting point of Europe and Asia, is located at the center of world trade, rich accommodation facilities, ease of transportation and the visa-free requirement make ITM Exhibitions even more inviting for visitors.

The investors from both European and Middle East, North Africa, Turkic Republics and Balkan countries will be able to reach Istanbul after a 3-hour flight and visit ITM 2024 Exhibition and make business contacts. The exhibitors and visitors coming from all over the world to the ITM 2024 Exhibition will also take a cultural journey from the past to the present by visiting this ancient city.

Posted: September 19, 2023

Source: ITM Exhibitions