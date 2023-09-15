Datatex And Setex With Elvaston In New Global Holding Company: Textile Solution Group GMBH

ZUG, Switzerland — September 15, 2023 — We are thrilled and proud to share some exciting news with you: Datatex and Setex, in collaboration with a prominent international investor, Elvaston Capital Management GmbH, have established a holding company specializing in IT solutions for the textile industry. The group will expand with new acquisitions to reach a highly ambitious goal: to become the global benchmark and standard for digital solutions within the textile and apparel sector fully integrating all manufacturing and business functions from Fiber to Garment.

Elvaston Capital Management GmbH is an entrepreneurial investor with a focus on technology companies and software firms. Elvaston acquires majority stakes and provides equity capital to support and expedite growth.

DATATEX is the global leader in ERP solutions designed for the textile and apparel industry and is the author and owner of the NOW suite of solutions, the most widely used vertical ERP system within the industry on a global scale.

SETEX is a leading provider of automation solutions for textile manufacturers. Notably, its Orga TEX production execution system and human-machine interfaces are renowned for their quality and reliability. SETEX systems are already deployed in many of our customers’ facilities, and we are committed to further enhancing their integration with our systems.

Datatex’s objective is to strengthen our position in an increasingly competitive market environment by accelerating the expansion and continuous improvement of our NOW ERP solution. Currently, it is the best-selling ERP solution for the textile industry worldwide, with customers spanning 46 countries. Collaborating with a leading MES provider will enable us to enrich our offerings and expand our solution capabilities.

Datatex shareholders; Ronen Hagin, Vered Dotan, Maurizio Desio, and Luigi Torriani have chosen Elvaston because they firmly believe in the potential of this partnership with SETEX and are convinced that together Datatex will achieve even greater success in the future.

The owners and managers of the company have signed long-term contracts as managing directors and will remain invested in the larger group.

“Our group’s vision is clear: to deliver a seamless textile industry solution that drives innovation, automation and sustainability. At SETEX, we bring this vision to life with manufacturing operations management software and cutting-edge textile machinery controls. Having a leading software investor in Elvaston as a partner in this journey confirms this vision. Together we aim to help our customers achieve greater efficiency, quality, cost savings, data insights, sustainability and a competitive advantage. SETEX is the catalyst for excellence in textile processing.”

Oliver Schermuly, CEO SETEX

“Datatex is excited to have gained a strong partner in renowned software investor Elvaston and we are looking forward to the opportunity of working with SETEX to enhance our leadership position, and provide the textile and apparel industry with fully integrated seamless solutions for the management and optimization of the supply chain from fibre to garment. The new organization will enable industry leaders, our customers, to better comply with the sustainability, traceability and Industry 4.0 requirements of the new industrial era.”

Ronen Hagin, CEO Datatex

Posted: September 15, 2023

Source: Datatex Ag