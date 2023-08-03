Texworld Los Angeles And Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles Celebrate A Resounding Debut At The California Market Center

LOS ANGELES — July 27, 2023 — Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles marked their triumphant debut at the California Market Center (CMC), as the fashion industry witnessed an extraordinary showcase of textiles, fabrics, and sourcing opportunities. The event, held one week after the New York event from July 25-26, left an indelible mark, uniting industry leaders, designers, and buyers under one roof, solidifying Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles as premier sourcing platforms on the West Coast.

The inaugural edition of Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles brought together hundreds of attendees and exhibitors including country pavilions from Korea and China, making it a truly global affair. Showcasing an extensive range of fashion textiles, apparel, accessories, and local sourcing resources, the event provided an unprecedented opportunity for attendees to explore innovative designs, cutting-edge materials, and sustainable practices.

Like its New York predecessor, The Los Angeles event also featured a series of engaging seminars and panel discussions led by top industry experts and an inspiring F/W 24/25 trend display, curated by NYC-based agency, Doneger | TOBE.

“Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles was an incredible experience for us. Being a debut show, our expectations weren’t as high as those for the NYC event, but we were able to make many valuable connections with a multitude of West Coast buyers. Many of the buyers we connected with were looking for small-quantity orders for small-to-medium-size businesses, so it was a perfect fit for us. We definitely want to return for the next edition,” expressed Milagros Flores, Product and Commercial Manager for Alianza Color S.A.C. – Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles Exhibitor Representing Peru.

The event’s success was further amplified by the invaluable participation of esteemed show partners: Printsource, Lenzing Fibers, and CCPIT-TEX:

As a leading marketplace for surface and textile design, Printsource curated an exclusive exhibit of vibrant prints and patterns, captivating the attention of designers and industry professionals alike. Their collaboration added an extra layer of artistic flair to the event, inspiring attendees with a plethora of unique design possibilities.

Lenzing, a longtime partner and world-renowned sustainable fiber company, provided invaluable resources through the curated Lenzing Seminar Series and Lenzing networking lounge. Lenzing’s commitment to eco-friendly practices and innovation was prominently showcased, emphasizing the fashion industry’s collective responsibility towards a greener future.

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCPIT-TEX) brought a remarkable international dimension to the event, solidifying the show’s position as a global textile and sourcing platform. CCPIT-TEX’s partnership facilitated cross-border collaboration and highlighted the immense potential for trade and business growth between China and the United States. With their support, Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles opened up new avenues for trade, empowering participants to explore an array of sourcing opportunities and international partnerships.

“Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles were envisioned to elevate the textile and fashion landscape on the West Coast. We are thrilled with the incredible turnout and the positive feedback received from participants. The event’s success underscores the importance of such platforms in fostering innovation, sustainable practices, and transcontinental collaborations”, stated Jennifer Bacon, VP Fashion + Apparel, Messe Frankfurt, Inc.

The event organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to show partners, LA Textiles, and the California Market Center for providing an exceptional venue and to all exhibitors, attendees, speakers, and all additional staff who contributed to the triumphant debut of Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles.

Stay tuned for further information regarding West Coast events.

The Winter 2024 Edition of Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC will take place at the Javits Center on January 22-24.

Posted: August 3, 2023

Source: The Messe Frankfurt Group