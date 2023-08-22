Mimaki Launches Faster TxF300-75 Printer To Expand Opportunities In Reliable, Quality Direct-To-Film Printing

AMSTERDAM — August 22, 2023 — Mimaki Europe — a provider of industrial inkjet printers, cutting plotters, and 3D printers — has today introduced a new direct-to-film (DTF) printer, the TxF300-75. The new system incorporates the already well-received stability and functionality of Mimaki’s first DTF printer, the TxF150-75, while delivering new levels of productivity with print speeds that are three times higher.

Mimaki’s aim when entering the DTF market earlier this year was to offer customers a stable, efficient DTF platform that incorporates Mimaki’s renowned quality standards. Demand for this system was even higher than expected, and Mimaki therefore increased capacity to ensure the availability of this solution.

The new TxF300-75 meets the same objectives as the first model, as well as catering to a diverse set of printing demands, including large companies requiring high-quality outputs with high productivity.

“We believe in giving customers choice and anticipating their needs, which is why we are expanding our DTF printer line-up hot on the heels of the inaugural system. The TxF300-75 has been designed to offer even greater productivity. The innovative 80cm width introduced with our first DTF printer remains a feature of this new system, enabling customers to print more efficiently. It also retains the Mimaki technologies that overcome the common ink ejection and ink sedimentation issues of the other DTF printers in the market,” explained Arjen Evertse, general sales manager, Mimaki Europe.

The reliability of the Mimaki’s DTF printer series is owing to the built-in ink circulation system to prevent white ink clogging and a degassed ink pack, lowering the risk of poor ink ejection. The new printer also includes core Mimaki features, including NCU (Nozzle Check Unit) and NRS (Nozzle Recovery System) for stable, uninterrupted print production. The DTF process also enables customers to print on a wider range of fabric such as cotton, mixed fabric, polyester, and dark coloured fabrics.

In line with Mimaki’s sustainability goals, the TxF300-75 utilises Mimaki’s PHT50 pigment inks which are ECO-PASSPORT certified — validating their lower environmental impact and meeting the requirements for OEKO-TEX certification.

Mimaki also announced its partnership with heat transfer technology manufacturer, Adkins, at FESPA 2023. Adkins has developed the Inline 800 DTF Powder Shaker Cure Unit, a finishing solution that matches Mimaki’s DTF systems in both size and quality. This unit is also compatible with the new TxF300-75, ensuring that customers benefit from a complete solution from industry market-leaders if they choose either Mimaki DTF model.

Evertse concluded: “Our customers’ profitability and business success are always at the forefront when Mimaki develops new technologies. We consider the total solution when it comes to installing our printers and look for ways to make the entire print production process as seamless as possible. As such, our collaboration with Adkins as a finishing partner in this space will continue as we develop our portfolio of DTF printers and further strengthen our position in this sector.”

The new TxF300 will be commercially available in the EMEA region in Q4 2023.

Posted: August 22, 2023

Source: Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.