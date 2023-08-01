Işbir Bedding Introduces “ENERGY CELLIANT®” Mattress

LOS ANGELES — August 1, 2023 — As the trendsetter and top innovation leader in the Turkish mattress market with an emphasis on healthy sleep and a desire to serve athletes and sports enthusiasts, İşbir Bedding found the ideal partner in Hologenix® and its CELLIANT® infrared technology. The Energy CELLIANT® mattress is the first pure white CELLIANT mattress to be offered in Turkey. It marries the superior sleep technology of İşbir mattresses with the distinct advantages of CELLIANT, a natural blend of bioceramic minerals which, when embedded into textiles, converts body heat into infrared energy to help consumers sleep better and recover faster from physical activity. The fact that major sportswear brands like Under Armour and Tecnica are long-term partners of Hologenix and that İşbir is a key sponsor of national volleyball and football teams helped seal the partnership.

“We continue to emphasize that mattresses are, first of all, health products and that proper sleep resulting from the proper choice of mattresses will have a significant impact on human life in general,” said Hamdi Ünal Akmeşe, COO of İşbir Bedding, whose products are sold in 25 countries. “We are excited about the partnership with Hologenix and incorporating the health and wellness benefits of CELLIANT into our product line for athletes and those who are athletically minded.”

An energetic way to start the day, the Energy CELLIANT mattress has a cover infused with CELLIANT, a high-density, next-generation ViscoStar Aeromax Comfort Layer that adapts perfectly to the body and a V2 Active Zone Pocket Spring Support Layer, which consists of specially designed 7-zone pocket springs. The Energy CELLIANT mattress is suitable for any sleep position and is ideal for users who prefer a medium to firm mattress. The mattress is also available in a variety of sizes for both junior and adult athletes.

The Energy CELLIANT mattress helps the body recover after sports or intense activity thanks to the infrared technology and comfort layers. The CELLIANT fabric helps the body thermoregulate, whether you run hot or cold, for a more comfortable sleep experience. CELLIANT minerals help to increase energy levels by reflecting body heat lost during sleep back to the body in the form of infrared energy, so consumers wake up refreshed. From restful sleep to faster recovery and increased athletic performance, İşbir’s customers will rest assured that they are getting the most from their mattress.

“With the Turkish market being a world-leader when it comes to textiles, and our emphasis on international expansion, we couldn’t be more excited to work with one of the nation’s best providers of sleep solutions and together help redefine sleep for the sports-minded,” concluded Seth Casden, Hologenix CEO and co-founder.

Posted: August 1, 2023

Source: Hologenix, LLC