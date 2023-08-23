Carnegie Announces Acquisition Of Xorel Artform Manufacturing Division Of DFB Sales, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY — August 23, 2023 — Carnegie — a supplier of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions — today announced their acquisition of the Xorel Artform manufacturing division of DFB Sales, Inc. – a leading New York based producer of high quality interior finish products. This acquisition will give Carnegie end-to-end control of Xorel Artform from design to manufacture and distribution, resulting in a streamlined and optimized supply chain that yields process efficiencies, expedited lead times, and expanded product options for designers and specifiers.

“DFB has been a trusted partner in manufacturing our Xorel Artform panels over the past eight years” said Dana Pucillo, Vice President of Carnegie Acoustic Solutions. “Our ability to absorb and leverage their manufacturing knowledge into overall Carnegie operations will create unprecedented opportunities to bring more products to market faster, which underscores Carnegie’s continued commitment to develop innovative products that are high performing and environmentally responsible.”

Control over production will also simplify the design-to-manufacture process, allowing for increase in overall production volume.

“Carnegie continues to build on its success in sustainable, high-performance acoustic solutions and growing our footprint in this important arena” said Gordon Boggis, CEO of Carnegie. “This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to being a market-driven organization, continuously investing in improvements for our processes and products, and serving as a trusted partner for designers and specifiers of our acoustic offerings.”

Posted: August 23, 2023

Source: Carnegie