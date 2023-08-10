AATCC Foundation Announces Graduate Scholarship Recipients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — August 10, 2023 — Students, the application for 2024-2025 scholarships opens November 1. The application for research support grants is open now through October 15! Visit www.aatcc.org/foundation/#grants for more information about funding for your research.
Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Fellow
This is a $3,500 fellowship for PhD candidates in Fiber and Polymer Science at the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles.
- Morgan Gilbert, PhD, Fiber and Polymer Science, North Carolina State University
Connelly-Perkins Fellow
PhD candidates at the Clemson University Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) may apply for this $3,500 fellowship.
- Travis Wanless, Graduate, Materials Science & Engineering, Clemson University
Kanti and Hansa Jasani Family Textile Scholars
Indian students attending a US university are eligible for one of three $1,000 Jasani scholarships. This year, the awards went to the two graduate students listed below and one undergraduate.
- Akanksha Pragya, Graduate, Fiber and Polymer Science, North Carolina State University
- Kavyashree Mruthyunjaya Swamy, Graduate, Textile Design, Thomas Jefferson University
More Scholars
This year, AATCC Foundation is providing scholarships to about 25 students at 8 universities in programs ranging from fashion design to materials engineering. Learn about other 2023-2024 scholarship recipients at www.aatcc.org/foundnews.
Posted: August 10, 2023
Source: AATCC Foundation Inc.