AATCC Foundation Announces Graduate Scholarship Recipients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — August 10, 2023 — Students, the application for 2024-2025 scholarships opens November 1. The application for research support grants is open now through October 15! Visit www.aatcc.org/foundation/#grants for more information about funding for your research.

Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Fellow

This is a $3,500 fellowship for PhD candidates in Fiber and Polymer Science at the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles.

Morgan Gilbert, PhD, Fiber and Polymer Science, North Carolina State University

Connelly-Perkins Fellow

PhD candidates at the Clemson University Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) may apply for this $3,500 fellowship.

Travis Wanless, Graduate, Materials Science & Engineering, Clemson University

Kanti and Hansa Jasani Family Textile Scholars

Indian students attending a US university are eligible for one of three $1,000 Jasani scholarships. This year, the awards went to the two graduate students listed below and one undergraduate.

Akanksha Pragya, Graduate, Fiber and Polymer Science, North Carolina State University

Kavyashree Mruthyunjaya Swamy, Graduate, Textile Design, Thomas Jefferson University

More Scholars

This year, AATCC Foundation is providing scholarships to about 25 students at 8 universities in programs ranging from fashion design to materials engineering. Learn about other 2023-2024 scholarship recipients at www.aatcc.org/foundnews.

Posted: August 10, 2023

Source: AATCC Foundation Inc.