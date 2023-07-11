Vanguard Europe Announces TAS Premium As Spain And Portugal Partner

BRIXEN, Italy — July 11, 2023 — TAS Premium has become the official partner for Vanguard Europe in Portugal and Spain in a strategic step where both companies see important growth opportunities. The exclusive agreement covers sales and distribution, service, ink supply and distribution, plus ongoing after-sales support.

A subsidiary of Vanguard Digital Printing Systems Corp, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA, producing 200 systems a year, Vanguard Europe believes the announcement underpins its strategy to become market leader through growing customers’ business together through meeting and anticipating their needs.

TAS – Technical Assistance Services – Premium, covers the Iberia peninsular from its headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. The company, which is headed by Samuel Correia and André Dias who both have many years’ experience in digital flatbed and roll-to-roll markets, offers bespoke expertise to customers in their digital transformation, as well as providing premium technical service support.

“This is a huge opportunity,” said Mr Correia, the General Manager of TAS Premium. “We are very excited for the future of this new endeavour with Vanguard Europe to promote high quality, industrial speed production machines that are competitively priced in the marketplace. Flexibility, quality of print and simplicity to operate, as well as sustainable benefits, are all part of the reasons why we are convinced this partnership will grow significantly in a short space of time. We know we are dealing with a great and supportive team from Vanguard.”

Yiannis Apostolidis, Vanguard Europe’s Business Development Director, said: “We see many benefits and value having such a knowledgeable and experienced team as our new partners in Portugal and Spain. This announcement marks another significant step forward in our strategy to become market leader through providing true digital flatbed and roll-to-roll UV LED production printers from a company in the Durst Group that are designed both in Europe and the US, and assembled in Europe.”

Posted: July 11, 2023

Source: Vanguard Europe