TSG Finishing Amplifies Its Chemical Compound Offerings: A Fusion of Tradition, Innovation And Technical Excellence

HICKORY, N.C. — July 17, 2023 — TSG Finishing LLC is thrilled to announce the strategic expansion of its chemical compound sales. The move brings more than a century’s worth of specialized chemical and coating knowledge directly to its clients, empowering them with superior solutions tailored to their precise requirements.

With an acute understanding of synthetic latex polymers such as acrylic, SBR, vinyl, polyurethane, and many more, TSG Finishing integrates raw materials from a wide range of manufacturers to create custom formulations. Their expertise extends to C6 and C0 DWR’s, flame retardants, and antimicrobials, as well as a host of non-standard products such as liquid absorption and stiffeners.

CEO Brian Rosenstein emphasized: “Our expansion into chemical compound sales underscores our commitment to fostering scientific rigor, innovation, and technical excellence within our clientele’s coating processes. Our custom formulations and compounds are meticulously crafted to meet each client’s unique needs, promising to elevate their respective operations to new heights.”

While TSG Finishing’s offerings have historically catered to the residential and contract upholstery markets, the company also possesses the capabilities to design coatings for a myriad of end-uses, including construction materials, filtration, PPE and geotextiles.

“Our compounds are validated in our R&D laboratory to ensure the highest quality,” Rosenstein added. “As coaters ourselves, we provide robust technical support, both remotely and in-person, assisting our clients in achieving optimal performance from our compounds.”

Posted July 18, 2023

Source: TSG Finishing