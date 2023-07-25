Messe Frankfurt Becomes Shareholder Of Kingpins Show

FRANKFURT — July 19, 2023 — A new era of collaboration: Messe Frankfurt’s extensive experience and resources will combine with the Kingpins Show’s unique expertise, amplifying global reach and industry influence.

Messe Frankfurt, a global leader in trade fair organization, and Kingpins Show, the premier tradeshow specializing in the denim industry, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will further strengthen their commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the denim community. Messe Frankfurt’s new role as a shareholder in the Kingpins Show elevates the textile portfolio’s presence in the denim industry as well as solidifies their dedication to supporting the industry’s development.

Messe Frankfurt is the world market leader in trade fairs for the textile industry. With a unique portfolio currently comprising around 50 international trade fairs in 11 countries. These form the core of Texpertise, the textile business network, which stands for Messe Frankfurt’s entire textile commitment. Texpertise Network covers the entire value chain of the textile industry and, as a central communication platform, provides valuable information on the textile trade fair brands.

The Kingpins Show will continue to operate independently, maintaining its distinct identity and the essence that has made it a must-attend event for denim enthusiasts worldwide. As a shareholder, Messe Frankfurt brings its global network, unparalleled resources, and industry- leading expertise to strengthen the Kingpins Show’s position as a premier denim platform.

Already today, the denim segment is served at Messe Frankfurt’s own events such as Beyond Denim (Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics) and Denimworld (as part of Texworld Evolution Paris).

Andrew Olah, founder and CEO of Kingpins, stated: “Since the day we started Kingpins in 2004, we aspired to one day sell our show or partner with Messe Frankfurt — we were never ‘show people’, we were ‘industry people’ where as Messe Frankfurt is an 800-year-old exhibition company with all the knowledge, technique, and data needed. Now almost 20 years later, a kind of dream has occurred — now we are both ‘show people’ and ‘industry people’. We know this collaboration will really grow each other’s opportunities and quality.”

“Our partnership with the Kingpins Show is rooted in our admiration for their distinct vision and innovative approach to the denim industry,” said Constantin von Vieregge, president & CEO, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “We recognize the opportunity to learn from Kingpins, and together with our expertise we believe we can continue to be the stage for business encounters in the denim industry.”

Messe Frankfurt and Kingpins share a deep commitment to fostering sustainability within the industry. The partnership aims to drive positive change by encouraging responsible production methods, promoting circular economy initiatives, and supporting sustainable sourcing practices and will serve as a catalyst for collaborative efforts that prioritize environmental stewardship and social responsibility, ensuring a more sustainable future for the denim industry.

Detlef Braun, member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt GmbH, the German parent company, emphasized: “We are pleased that with Kingpins we are strategically complementing our worldwide textile trade fair portfolio in a meaningful way. The international events of our textile business network ‘Texpertise’ cover the entire textile value chain. With the planned participation of Messe Frankfurt Inc. in Kingpins, we are adding an important premium brand in the denim sector and rounding off our existing portfolio.”

Attendees and exhibitors can anticipate an enhanced platform that combines the Kingpins Show’s signature flair with Messe Frankfurt’s extensive network, global reach, and unrivaled resources. This synergy promises expanded business prospects, increased market visibility, and accelerated industry innovation.

Stay tuned for further updates on the dynamic developments and novel opportunities that will arise from this transformative partnership.

Completion of the partnership is subject to final approval by the shareholders of Messe Frankfurt GmbH.

Posted July 23, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt/Kingpins