Maschinenfabrik Rieter AG Sells Land In Winterthur

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — July 10, 2023 — Maschinenfabrik Rieter AG is selling the land that is no longer required for operations at Klosterstrasse in Winterthur (Switzerland) to the company Allreal, Glattpark (Switzerland). The company will take over the land covering a total area of around 75 000 m2. A sales price of CHF 96 million was agreed. The corresponding sale will be notarized in the coming days.

With the sale, Rieter is implementing its announced strategy of disposing of space no longer required for operations. The new owner will take over all existing tenancies.

The transfer of ownership is expected to take place in the fall of 2023 after fulfillment of the legally and contractually stipulated execution conditions.

“We are convinced that Allreal is the ideal owner to further develop the site together with the city of Winterthur,” says Thomas Oetterli, CEO of the Rieter Group.

Posted: July 10, 2023

Source: Rieter Group