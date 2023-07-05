HON Partners With Seaqual Initiative, Continuing To Make Sustainability A Top Priority

MUSCATINE, IA — July 5, 2023 — 12 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year and remain in the water for centuries. Ocean plastics are among the most alarming environmental concerns, permeating the food chain through all species, including ourselves. A patch of floating debris in the Pacific Ocean is effectively the third largest island in the world behind Greenland and Australia.

That’s why HON supports the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE which creates inspiring, sustainable SEAQUAL certified products from SEAQUAL® MARINE PLASTIC. The initiative works with ocean clean-ups from around the globe to bring value to the waste they recover.

HNI’s Textiles and Finishes Team has been leading efforts to introduce sustainable fabrics made from SEAQUAL YARN. The fabrics consist of SEAQUAL® MARINE PLASTIC from recovered marine litter and post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These fabrics are available for the majority of HON’s award-winning seating options, office dividers and organization solutions, and consist of the following sustainable materials:

Kai Fabric (Grade 2): 64% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester, 36% Seaqual (33% Post- Consumer Recycled Polyester, 3% Seaqual Upcycled Marine Plastic)

Getaway Fabric (Grade 3): 77% Polyester, 23% Seaqual (21% Post-Consumer Recycled, 2% Seaqual Upcycled Marine Plastic)

Wavelength Fabric (Grade 2): 68% Polyester, 27% Seaqual (24% Post-Consumer Recycled, 3% Seaqual Upcycled Marine Plastic), 5% Olefin

Vast Fabric (Grade A): 78% Seaqual (70% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester, 8% Seaqual Upcycled Marine Plastic), 22% Post-Consumer Recycled Polyester

These fabrics are as soft and durable as their predecessors, and available in a fresh, full range of colors that may surprise you. From cool and serene Beach, Bay, and Tundra tones to warmer Grasslands, Countryside, and Garden hues, these post-consumer fabrics create a connection with the natural world we all share.

“We are one of the first office furniture manufacturers to offer something like this in our textile portfolio,” says Kandice Tjebkes, HNI Director, Textiles and Finishes. “And while we already had many fabrics in our offering that feature pre- and post-consumer recycled content, this initiative takes our sustainability efforts to the next level because of its direct impact on improving the state of our oceans and marine life.”

Source: HON, an HNI Company