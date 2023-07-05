Global Textile Manufacturer Publishes Independently Accredited Environmental Product Declarations

United Kingdom — July 5, 2023 — Global textile manufacturer and designer of contract and transport fabrics, Camira has issued Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for 21 of its products.

Demonstrating the business’s commitment to transparency and sustainable manufacturing, the EPDs are based on a life cycle assessment which evaluates the environmental impact of fabrics acrost their entire lifecycle.

Third-party verified by SCS Global Services, an international leader in environmental certifications, the EPDs analyse the entire production process from raw material extraction, transportation, packaging, manufacturing, use and end-of-life. The main impact categories covered under the EPDs are climate change, acidification, eutrophication, ozone depletion and fossil fuel depletion; there are 13 environmental indicators in total.

In partnership with SCS Global, Camira examined its natural fibre and wool-plant based fabrics, as well as several synthetic textiles, made from post-consumer recycled polyester. The results provide comparable and reliable data for the construction and design industry to use when evaluating the environmental impact of Camira’s fabrics.

Commenting on the EPDs, Director of Marketing and Sustainability at Camira, Ian Burn said: “Obtaining EPDs for Camira products has been a major undertaking for the business over the last two years. Using primary data from Camira’s manufacturing processes and key supply chain partners, as well as secondary data from third party sources, we’re now able to share crucial information with our stakeholders and provide a comprehensive overview of the environmental impact of our fabrics.”

Valid until 2028, the EPDs are defined by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) as a type III environmental declaration which is compliant with the ISO 14025 and contributes towards Building Standards such as LEEDv4 and BREEAM.

Ian Burn continued: “We never lose sight of where our products start and finish. That’s because we’re so deeply entwined in all the different textile manufacturing processes, going right back to sourcing raw wool on sheep farms in New Zealand to spinning yarn, weaving and knitting fabrics, dyeing and finishing.

“We’re very pleased to be able to demonstrate our continued commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, and to create fabrics that our customers can trust.”

The EPDs form part of a wider sustainability strategy for Camira, which will now look to target specific areas within its manufacturing supply chain to improve the overall carbon footprint across its entire portfolio of products.

Posted: July 5, 2023

Source: Camira