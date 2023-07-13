Carnegie Launches Sustainable Fabrics Emphasizing Health And Wellness

NEW YORK, NY — July 13, 2023 — Carnegie, supplier of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry, has launched the Hygeia Collection, a new high-performance sustainable textile series that provides upholstery and window drapery solutions for health and wellness spaces. Ideal for specifiers looking for interior fabrics that offer performance, style, and excellence in sustainability standards, the seven patterns in the Hygeia Collection expand Carnegie’s wellness-focused offerings with classically-inspired neutrals. Suitable for a range of healthcare projects, the design and high-performance characteristics of the fabrics naturally extend into other markets that seek to create welcoming, human-centric environments, including education, hospitality, corporate, and multifamily.

“The health and wellness sector is evolving rapidly due to critical challenges like inflation, labor shortages, dropping reimbursements, supply issues, and more. As a result, there is a major initiative in the industry to create new hospitality-inspired environments that promote wellness, help workers be more productive, and improve consumer experience,” said Mary Holt, Chief Design Strategist at Carnegie. “Carnegie’s Hygeia Collection was created to rise to these challenges, offering classically beautiful designs in a variety of fabric types while adhering to the highest sustainability standards and offering unbeatable performance, durability and cleanability.”

The Hygeia Collection features 100% recycled textiles, including the U.S.’s first 100% recycled Trevira CS window drapery from Création Baumann. The series also introduces the first coated product into Carnegie’s Elements collection, offering a pen and ink resistant polyurethane that provides all the performance of vinyl, but with none of the health and safety concerns. Marrying classic, sophisticated design with unparalleled durability and the highest sustainability standards, the Hygeia Collection allows designers to create memorable, healthy spaces at different price points, from bespoke luxury, to value performance.

All fabrics in the Hygeia Collection are 100% PVC and PFAS free, while all upholstery fabrics are tested to withstand 100,000 to 250,000 double rubs, making them highly durable and easy to clean and maintain for the most high-traffic environments. Created for designers needing fabrics that are easy to specify, the fabrics are ideal for spaces that require strict cleanability or durability, or for environments looking to rebrand or modernize an outdated space with budget restrictions.

The new patterns include:

Page Turner – Turn the page on material responsibility and overturn expectations of a plastic bottle’s potential. Each yard of Carnegie’s bleach cleanable performance fabric Page Turner is made entirely from 96 previously consumed PET bottles, making this a story to read again and again. The pattern is available in six colors and comes with a three-year warranty.

Casanova – A quintessential heritage fabric, corduroy has become a beloved material used in broad cross sections and applications. Offered in six colors, the Casanova pattern channels a collegiate look while maintaining the performance qualities of a reliable work-horse fabric. It comes with a three-year warranty.

Mustang – Reinterpreting the enduring appeal of leather, the Mustang fabric harnesses this beloved timeless look while ensuring affordability as part of Carnegie’s Elements collection. As a member of the Clean Slate coated collection, it has been formulated for longevity and cleanability, guaranteeing that it will always look classic, but never tired. Mustang is available in 12 colors, is pen and ink resistant, and flame resistant. It contains very low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), is approved for hospital grade cleaners, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Helix Print – Designed to have the appearance of a woven fabric, this silicone hybrid upholstery will make users look twice. Featuring unprecedented printing clarity with all the benefits of silicone, the Helix Print pattern gives the appearance of a textural woven stripe, while also boasting superior cleanability, durability, and sustainability. Helix Print is offered in four colors, is inherently antimicrobial, antibacterial, and flame resistant, and contains extremely low VOCs. It is water soluble, bleach cleanable, is approved for hospital grade cleaners, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Juno Print – Featuring unprecedented printing clarity with all the benefits of silicone, Juno Print mimics the look of a luxury wool that is highlighted with a novelty slub yarn, all while boasting superior cleanability, durability, and sustainability. Juno Print comes in three color options, is water soluble, bleach cleanable, and approved for hospital grade cleaners. It is inherently antimicrobial, antibacterial, and flame resistant, contains extremely low VOCs, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Shari Eco – The beauty of this Création Baumann fabric lies in its semi-transparent nature, which gives it a natural appearance resembling mottled wool. It offers a soft texture and flowing drape that enhances its appeal, the satin weave used in its construction resulting in a two-toned effect, with different colors on the front and back that add an attractive dynamic to any room. Available in eight colors and made from 100% Recycled Trevira® CS Polyester, Shari Eco is a finish-free drapery that is water-solvent, inherently flame resistant, and is certified for indoor air quality specifications.

Nolin – This Création Baumann curtain fabric exudes a semi-transparent quality, drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature. It showcases a captivating look and possesses a soft drape, thanks to its yarn-dyed composition. The mottling effect and the elongated flame pattern, created from recycled flame-retardant yarn, enhance its natural expression and contribute to its lively structure. Offered in eight stunning colors, Nolin is made from 100% Recycled Trevira® CS Polyester. The finish-free drapery is water-solvent, inherently flame resistant, and is certified for indoor air quality specifications.

The Hygeia Collection is Carnegie’s latest achievement resulting from the last 70+ years of championing responsible innovation through Materials That Matter™, proving that beautiful high-performance solutions can be delivered sustainably. For more information, visit www.carnegie fabrics.com.

Posted: July 13, 2023

Source Carnegie