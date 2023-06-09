W. C. Bradley Co. Acquires Dansons US LLC

COLUMBUS, Ga. — June 8, 2023 — W. C. Bradley Co. acquired Dansons US LLC and its subsidiaries on June 7, 2023, adding to its portfolio of outdoor consumer product businesses.

The agreement brings together two organizations with iconic brands including Char-Broil®, TIKI®, Pit Boss®, Oklahoma Joe’s® and Louisiana Grills®, high quality product portfolios, and a shared passion for innovation to create significant value for its consumers and other stakeholders.

Additionally, W. C. Bradley Co. and Dansons share a faith- and family-focused foundation, highly engaged team members, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. James G. Hillenbrand, CEO of W. C. Bradley Co., stated, “We are excited to partner with the Dansons’ team. This combination is a natural fit of strong cultures, brands and partners.”

Source W. C. Bradley Co.