Union Minister Of Textile Will Inaugurate ColorJet Pavilion At ITMA

NEW DELHI, India — June 2, 2023 — Honorable Union State Minister of Textile and Railways Government of India -Smt. Darahsna Jardosh is set to inaugurate the ColorJet Pavilion at ITMA, 2023. Which will take place at Fiera Milano Rho Milan, Italy starting from 8 June to 14th of June.

The inauguration ceremony will commence at 10:15 am (EU time) on the 8th of June and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a guided tour of the colorJet pavilion. The media will have the opportunity to capture visuals and conduct interviews with the minister and other key attendees.

The event showcases the latest advancement and innovations in the textile industry. With its cutting-edge technology and exceptional products, the ColorJet Pavilion is poised to make a remarkable impact with its Sustainable Printing Solution, starting at at Just $95,000.

With their New Range of products, ColorJet is aiming to remove the entry-level barrier that often hinders start-ups by providing new sustainable Printing solutions.

ColorJet Group Chairman: Mr. M. S Dadu said: – “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Minister of State Smt. Darhsna Jardosh Ji for accepting our invitation to inaugurate ColorJet Pavilion at ITMA. Her presence and support are invaluable to us, and we look forward to her inspiring words.”

He further added- ColorJet offers sustainable solutions to not only meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly products but also contribute to a more sustainable future and the efforts will be very much visible at the ColorJet pavilion at ITMA.

In Addition, Mr. Arun Varshney: Vice President and Business Head ColorJet Group stated, we are happy that Honorable Union Minister Smt. Darshana Jardosh Ji has accepted our Invitation to the inauguration of our pavilion at ITMA. We look forward to her visit and contributing to the growth of the sector under the Minister’s leadership and guidance.”

Posted: June 2, 2023

Source: ColorJet India Ltd