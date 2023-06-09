Union Minister Of Textile Inaugurated ColorJet Pavilion At ITMA

MILAN, Italy — June 9, 2023 — Smt. Darshana Jardosh, Hon’ble Union State Minister of Textiles & Railways along with Mr. Rohit Kansal (Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India), Dr. Neena Malhotra Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy inaugurated the ColorJet Pavilion at ITMA 2023, Olympics of Textiles and is the world’s largest textile and garment technology exhibition.

The inauguration marked a significant milestone in the textile industry, showcasing the latest innovations and advancements in textile machinery. The ColorJet Pavilion, a prominent exhibitor and platinum sponsor at ITMA, presented a wide range of cutting-edge Sustainable textile printing solutions. Mr. M S Dadu (Chairman, ColorJet) welcomes Smt. Darshana Jardosh and other dignitaries at the ColorJet Pavilion in ITMA Milan.

During the Inauguration Ceremony, Smt. Darshana Jardosh and Other dignitaries delivered an impactful speech highlighting the importance of sustainable practices in textile printing.

Their expertise and vision shed light on the potential for a greener and more environmentally conscious future in the industry.

The ColorJet Pavilion at ITMA Milan is a testament to the commitment of ColorJet to revolutionizing the textile industry with sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology.

During the visit, the Union Minister of Textile expressed their appreciation for ColorJet’s contributions to the Indian textile industry, and their commitment to technological advancements and sustainability. She was happy to witness the innovative, sustainable and technological advancements products showcased by an Indian company at such a big Global Platform.”

“Mr. M S Dadu, Chairman, On behalf of the ColorJet Group said, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for gracing us with her esteemed presence at our pavilion. Moreover, we are truly privileged to have had the opportunity to display our work and products.

Mr. Dadu added ColorJet Group is committed to the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of the “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative and has contributed to India’s manufacturing capabilities in the textile industry to the world.

Posted: June 9, 2023

Source ColorJet India Ltd.