Techtextil India Gives Impetus To India’s Medical Textile Revolution By Hosting A Special Zone Of SITRA’s Meditex

MUMBAI, India — June 15, 2023 — On the side-lines of the three-day fair, Techtextil India’s 2023 edition scheduled from 12th –14th September, will be hosting SITRA’s Expo on Medical Textiles called MEDITEX™2023 – an exclusive pavilion that focuses on medical textiles with live demonstrations and high-growth application areas offering a global platform for business opportunities.

Medical textiles are fabrics that are used in the healthcare industry for a variety of purposes ranging from maintenance of hygiene, prevention/control of infection to saving the life of critically ill patients. In recent years, the demand for medical textiles has been growing in India due to rise in geriatric population, accidents and life style diseases. Besides, various initiatives of Governments, increased awareness about hygiene, medical tourism and advancements in textile technology are driving the growth of medical textile industry in India. According to a report published by Ministry of Textiles on the Indian Technical Textiles market, the market potential of medical textiles market at 5% is valued approximately at USD 1.125 billion in the year 2021-22.

SITRA is a world-renowned Textile Research Association, sponsored by the industry and supported by the Ministry of Textiles (MoT), with the contribution to the textile industry for more than 65 years. Its Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles, established by MoT in 2008, has been organising MEDITEX – an International Medical Textile Expo cum Conference in 2014 and 2018 respectively. This exclusive fair for medical textiles has been offering a global platform for business opportunities in the varied application of medical textiles which has witnessed a good participation from the industry. For 2023, the expo will be held as a part of Messe Frankfurt India’s Techtextil India 2023.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd, shared: “We are elated to host Meditex alongside Techtextil India. We are positive that through this pavilion we will be a part of the rising medical tourism industry. Medical textiles being one of the categories of technical textiles and with its scope and growth opportunities promisingly scaling up, this collaboration will mean a boon to the industry visitors to have a glance of entire innovations not only in technical textiles but also in medical textiles”.

Dr.Prakash Vasudevan, Director of SITRA, said: Realization of potential of Medical textiles by the industries has increased multiple times after the outbreak of COVID-19 and now the industry is showing interest to invest on the manufacturing/R&D/raw materials, etc., in different segments of medical textiles. A common platform where manufacturers can exhibit new products/technologies that would help the industry to expand business opportunities is essential to make the industry viable and growth oriented. Toward the above, SITRA is glad to be associated with Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, Mumbai in organizing its 3rd series of conference cum exhibition on Meditex.

Target topics based seminars, supported by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India would also be held concurrently along with the exhibition wherein the speakers would be discussing about current and evolving technologies in medical textiles. Stakeholders and visitors to the conference as well as the exhibition would get to witness and benefit from world class, state-of-the-art medical textiles products/machineries and technologies.

We invite all stakeholders to make use of this opportunity to increase their business opportunities by getting to know about recent developments in medical textiles.

Heading for its ninth edition, Techtextil India will continue to play a key role in overall development of this vibrant industry.

Posted: June 15, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd.