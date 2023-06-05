Stylex Reimagines Workspaces With Six New Product Launches At NeoCon 2023

DELANCO, NJ — June 5, 2023 — Stylex, a leading manufacturer of beautifully designed commercial furnishings, announces the debut of an impressive range of new products at NeoCon 2023 taking place in Chicago from June 12-14. The exciting lineup includes a dynamic banquette system that can be customized by the inch, two innovative seating options designed by LucidiPevere and Martin Ballendat, and three line extensions.

The reimagined Stylex showroom, located on the third floor of TheMART (#337), serves as a showcase for the new launches, providing an immersive experience of inspired hubs designed to promote productivity, creativity, and community in workplace and hospitality landscapes. With an emphasis on rich colors, soft lines, and natural elements, Stylex continues to expand its portfolio of modern furniture pieces, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest products and line extensions at NeoCon,” said Randi Pastrovic, Vice President Customer Experience at Stylex. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a wide range of dynamic and flexible solutions for today’s evolving workplace that are as functional as they are beautiful”.

OKO

The Oko lounge chair is inspired by the curves of a cocoon. It has a pillowy seat and backrest that invites you to sink in, while a rigid back panel supports the shape and doubles as a decorative element. Sophisticated material combinations, including fabric, leather, and wood enhance the design’s versatility. Designed by Italian duo LucidiPevere, Oko lends a residential feel to corporate and hospitality environments, including lobbies, hotels, and executive suites. With longevity in mind, the seat and back cushions are engineered to be easily removed and reupholstered, making it easy to keep the chair looking its best for years to come. Available September 2023.

LUNA

Luna is banquette seating specified by the inch, allowing for symmetry and fit, even in the most unusually sized spaces. Segments range from 25” to 60”; they can be running or stand-alone and ends open or finished with a half-moon-shaped arm. Designed by Anthony Land, Luna’s rounded edges and generous lift ergonomically support the body, while the seat’s upholstery and base options tailor it to a diversity of office and hospitality environments. Designed for seamless integration with Stillscreens, the Luna collection is available with a high or low back, and includes optional planters and a trio of accessory tables. Available September 2023.

EASE UP

Ease Up is a comfortable and affordable stacking chair. It is made from a single piece of high-density polypropylene, with no connection points visible between its supple back, seat pan, and c-shaped legs. An upholstered seat pad adds texture, contrast, and comfort to the chair’s smooth frame. Designed by Martin Ballendat, Ease Up stores compactly, stacking up to twelve chairs high, making it ideal for cafeterias, conference centers, and anywhere that overflow seating may be needed. Available June 2023.

UMO coffee table

Umo is a collection of solid wood tables that combine geometry and form to create sculptural objects that add utility and visual warmth to any space. The collection has been expanded to include a coffee table, which complements the existing side tables in oak, maple, walnut, and opaque black. Line extension available June 2023.

COVE 4-leg wood base for lounge and ottoman

Cove lounge chairs are comfortable, visually striking, and functional pieces of furniture that are perfect for personal meetings, focused work, or simply relaxing. They are available in a low-back and high-back version, and have been updated to offer a new 4-leg wood base for both the chair and ottoman. Line extension available June 2023.

YOOM wood tables, round elements, wide arm

The Yoom modular lounge collection is defined by its soft, simple forms and unrestricted configurability. The line extension adds half- and quarter-round seating components, two sizes of integrated tables, and a new arm width. The additions are available on both Yoom and Yoom Soft. The products’ feet can be fitted with plastic glides or casters, and power can be integrated into the base as a technology-friendly solution. Line extension available October 2023.

In addition to these exciting launches, Stylex is delighted to announce its collaboration with TheMART by furnishing the exclusive NeoCon Press Lounge, an area that will offer both a place for relaxation and productivity to those who visit.

