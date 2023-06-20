SGS Announced As Approved Solution Provider For ZDHC Performance InCheck Services

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — June 20, 2023 — SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has been recognized by the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation as both an Approved Solution Provider and an Approved Verifier for ZDHC InCheck Solutions.

Only Approved Solution Providers, such as SGS, can offer ZDHC Performance InCheck, an easy-to-read chemical inventory report that supports facilities to increase their use of sustainable chemistry. It provides organizations with an overall score of ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL) conformance for all chemical products within an inventory and indicates where improvements can be made.

SGS is already a ZDHC approved certification body for the assessment of industry conformance to Levels 1, 2 and 3 of ZDHC (MRSL) v3.1. The expanded scope establishes SGS as a one stop service for an increasingly environmentally conscious fashion and footwear industry.

Yvonne Tse, vice president – Global Softlines, SGS said: “As a global company, our specialist softlines teams are focused on the importance of chemical management through the supply chain. We are delighted to make ZDHC Performance InCheck part of our one-stop service and to help the industry achieve its environmental and global sustainability targets.”

With ZDHC Performance InCheck, organizations are empowered to improve the transparency and visibility of their chemical inventories, actively track and improve their performance, distinguish their organisation from others and build customer loyalty.

As an Approved Third Party Verifier for ZDHC Verified InCheck – Level 1, SGS is able to verify the credibility of an organization’s chemical inventory list to establish trust in the Performance InCheck Report and the supplier’s chemical inventory. It is applicable to all manufacturing facilities including fabric mills, dyeing and finishing units, laundries, printing units, tanneries, and footwear assembly units.

